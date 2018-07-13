Listen Live Sports

Teen charged in car, motorcycle race that killed 2

July 13, 2018 5:30 pm
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl is accused of racing her car against a motorcycle that crashed into a moped and killed two people.

Citing a Virginia Beach Police Department release, The Virginian-Pilot reports the teen is charged with racing that resulted in the death of another in connection with the Thursday night incident. The release says the girl, who hasn’t been named, was driving a car that was seen racing a motorcycle.

It says the motorcycle crashed into a moped that was in front of it, throwing the motorcycle driver into a ditch. The moped and motorcycle drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names are being withheld by police until their families are notified.

The teen also is charged with reckless driving.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

