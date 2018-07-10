Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
TEN–Wimbledon Results

July 10, 2018 1:09 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Results Tuesday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Juan Martin del Potro (5), Argentina, def. Gilles Simon, France, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, def. Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-4.

Angelique Kerber (11), Germany, def. Daria Kasatkina (14), Russia, 6-3, 7-5.

Julia Goerges (13), Germany, def. Kiki Bertens (20), Netherlands, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Serena Williams (25), United States, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany and Ben Mclachlan (14), Japan, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Alexander Peya, Austria and Nicole Melichar (11), United States, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Andrea Sestini Hlavackova (6), Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 9-7.

Juniors Men’s Singles

Second Round

Tseng Chun-hsin (1), Taiwan, def. Arthur Cazaux, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Ondrej Styler, Czech Republic, def. Drew Baird (15), United States, 6-7, 7-5, 6-1.

Nicolas Alvarez Varona, Spain, def. Govind Nanda, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Trey Hilderbrand, United States, def. Louis Herman, Belgium, 1-6, 7-6, 7-5.

Otto Virtanen, Finland, def. Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Anton Matusevich, Britain, def. Deney Wassermann, Netherlands, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Mu Tao, China, def. Dalibor Svrcina (10), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-4.

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Adrian Andreev (7), Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-0.

Tristan Boyer (11), United States, def. Jesper De Jong, Netherlands, 6-7, 6-4, 9-7.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Juan Manuel Cerundolo (14), Argentina, 6-0, 6-7, 6-2.

Hugo Gaston (4), France, def. Emilio Nava, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Nicolas Mejia (5), Colombia, def. Daniel Michalski, Poland, 7-6, 6-0.

Cannon Kingsley, United States, def. Taisei Ichikawa, Japan, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

Arnaud Bovy, Belgium, def. Harold Mayot, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Gilbert Soares Klier Junior, Brazil, def. Sergey Fomin, Uzbekistan, 6-2, 6-4.

Juniors Women’s Singles

Second Round

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Simona Waltert, Switzerland, 6-1, 7-6.

Clara Burel (16), France, def. Sada Nahimana, Burundi, 6-0, 6-4.

Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (11), Canada, 6-2, 6-4.

Joanna Garland, Taiwan, def. Eleonora Molinaro (7), Luxembourg, 6-0, 6-0.

Wang Xinyu (4), China, def. Lulu Sun, Switzerland, 7-6, 6-3.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (14), Italy, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Naho Sato (12), Japan, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Viktoriia Dema, Ukraine, def. Alexa Noel (5), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Lea Ma, United States, def. Clara Tauson (8), Denmark, 7-6, 7-6.

Wang Xiyu (10), China, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Maria Lourdes Carle (15), Argentina, def. Dalayna Hewitt, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Cori Gauff (3), United States, def. Lenka Stara, Slovakia, 6-1, 7-5.

Leonie Kung, Switzerland, def. Ana Makatsaria, Georgia, 6-1, 6-1.

Yuki Naito (9), Japan, def. Yasmine Mansouri, France, 6-3, 6-1.

Caty Mcnally (13), United States, def. Destinee Martins, Britain, 6-0, 6-4.

Zheng Qinwen, China, def. Liang En Shuo (2), Taiwan, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Juniors Women’s Doubles

First Round

Leonie Kung, Switzerland and Joanne Zuger, Switzerland, def. Ana Makatsaria, Georgia and Lea Ma, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Erin Richardson, Britain and Sonay Kartal, Britain, def. Loudmilla Bencheikh, France and Manon Leonard, France, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.

Maria Lourdes Carle, Argentina and Cori Gauff (4), United States, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia and Maria Gabriela Rivera Corado, Guatemala, 6-3, 6-1.

Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia and Sofya Lansere, Russia, def. Hurricane Tyra Black, United States and Ana Geller, Argentina, 6-4, 6-2.

Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada and Gabriella Price, United States, def. Tanysha Dissanayake, Britain and Danielle Daley, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Georgia Drummy, Ireland and Alexa Noel (7), United States, def. Lenka Stara, Slovakia and Viktoriya Kanapatskaya, Belarus, 6-3, 6-2.

William Bissett, Britain and Erik Holt-Crossman, Australia, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy and Nika Radisic, Slovenia, 6-3, 7-6.

Viktoriia Dema, Ukraine and Francesca Curmi, Malta, def. Adrienn Nagy, Hungary and Stefania Rogozinska Dzik, Poland, 7-5, 6-2.

