The Associated Press
 
TEN–Wimbledon Results

July 11, 2018 1:16 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Results Wednesday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Kevin Anderson (8), South Africa, def. Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, 2-6, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4, 13-11.

Novak Djokovic (12), Serbia, def. Kei Nishikori (24), Japan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Abigail Spears, United States and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (1), Hungary, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany and Heather Watson, Britain, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (12), United States, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania and Irina Begu (15), Romania, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Xu Yifan, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (6), Canada, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States and Lucie Safarova, Czech Republic, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands and Johanna Larsson (12), Sweden, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Juniors Men’s Singles

Third Round

Chun Hsin Tseng (1), Taiwan, def. Ondrej Styler, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-1.

Trey Hilderbrand, United States, def. Nicolas Alvarez Varona, Spain, 6-1, 6-3.

Anton Matusevich, Britain, def. Otto Virtanen, Finland, 6-1, 6-3.

Mu Tao, China, def. Timofey Skatov (6), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Tristan Boyer (11), United States, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Hugo Gaston (4), France, 7-5, 6-7, 6-1.

Nicolas Mejia (5), Colombia, def. Cannon Kingsley, United States, 7-6, 7-5.

Gilbert Soares Klier Junior, Brazil, def. Arnaud Bovy, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2.

Juniors Women’s Singles

Third Round

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Clara Burel (16), France, 6-1, 6-2.

Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Joanna Garland, Taiwan, 7-5, 6-4.

Wang Xinyu (4), China, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto (14), Italy, 6-1, 6-3.

Viktoriia Dema, Ukraine, def. Naho Sato (12), Japan, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Wang Xiyu (10), China, def. Lea Ma, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Cori Gauff (3), United States, def. Maria Lourdes Carle (15), Argentina, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Leonie Kung, Switzerland, def. Yuki Naito (9), Japan, 6-3, 6-3.

Caty Mcnally (13), United States, def. Zheng Qinwen, China, 1-6, 7-6, 6-1.

Juniors Men’s Doubles

First Round

Mu Tau, China and Leopold Zima, Germany, def. Connor Thomson, Britain and Jacob Fearnley, Britain, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4.

Otto Virtanen, Finland and Yanki Erel, Turkey, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina and Gilbert Soares Klier Junior (8), Brazil, 6-3, 7-6.

Simon Anthony Ivanov, Bulgaria and Titouan Droguet, France, def. Keenan Mayo, United States and Drew Baird, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

Deney Wassermann, Netherlands and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Nicolas Alvarez Varona, Spain and Facundo Diaz Acosta (7), Argentina, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

James Story, Britain and Harry Wendelken, Britain, def. Arnaud Bovy, Belgium and Arthur Cazaux, France, 7-6, 7-5.

Aidan Mchugh, Britain and Timofey Skatov (2), Kazakhstan, def. Govind Nanda, United States and Trey Hilderbrand, United States, 7-6, 6-4.

Juniors Women’s Doubles

First Round

Wang Xiyu, China and Wang Xinyu (1), China, def. Natasha Subhash, United States and Katie Volynets, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Liang En Shuo, Taiwan and Joanna Garland (5), Taiwan, def. Sada Nahimana, Burundi and Mariam Dalakishvili, Georgia, 6-2, 6-4.

Victoria Allen, Britain and Destinee Martins, Britain, def. Violet Apisah, Papua New Guinea and Lulu Sun, Switzerland, 6-1, 7-5.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Thailand and Thasaporn Naklo, Thailand, def. Eleonora Molinaro, Luxembourg and Clara Tauson (3), Denmark, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

