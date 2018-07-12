TEN–Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) — Results Thursday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinal

Angelique Kerber (11), Germany, def. Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, 6-3, 6-3.

Serena Williams (25), United States, def. Julia Goerges (13), Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinal

Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (13), South Africa, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Mike Bryan, United States and Jack Sock (7), United States, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia and Dominic Inglot (15), Britain, 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (11), 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinal

Alexander Peya, Austria and Nicole Melichar (11), United States, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil and Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, walkover.

Juniors Men’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Chun Hsin Tseng (1), Taiwan, def. Trey Hilderbrand, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Mu Tao, China, def. Anton Matusevich, Britain, 7-5, 6-1.

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-7, 6-3, 6-1.

Juniors Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Wang Xinyu (4), China, def. Viktoriia Dema, Ukraine, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3.

Wang Xiyu (10), China, def. Cori Gauff (3), United States, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Leonie Kung, Switzerland, def. Caty Mcnally (13), United States, 7-6, 7-5.

Juniors Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva, Brazil and Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida, Brazil, def. Tristan Boyer, United States and William Woodall, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Brandon Nakashima, United States and Tyler Zink, United States, def. Dalibor Svrcina, Czech Republic and Jonas Forejtek, Czech Republic, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Aidan Mchugh, Britain and Timofey Skatov (2), Kazakhstan, def. Damien Wenger, Switzerland and Jesper De Jong, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Juniors Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Liang En Shuo, Taiwan and Joanna Garland (5), Taiwan, def. Erin Richardson, Britain and Sonay Kartal, Britain, 7-5, 7-5.

Clara Burel, France and Diane Parry (8), France, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada and Gabriella Price, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Dalayna Hewitt, United States and Peyton Stearns, United States, def. Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Thailand and Thasaporn Naklo, Thailand, 7-5, 7-6.

Georgia Drummy, Ireland and Alexa Noel (7), United States, def. William Bissett, Britain and Erik Holt-Crossman, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

