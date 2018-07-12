TEN–Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) — Results Thursday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Semifinal
Angelique Kerber (11), Germany, def. Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, 6-3, 6-3.
Serena Williams (25), United States, def. Julia Goerges (13), Germany, 6-2, 6-4.
Semifinal
Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (13), South Africa, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Mike Bryan, United States and Jack Sock (7), United States, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia and Dominic Inglot (15), Britain, 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (11), 6-7 (4), 6-4.
Quarterfinal
Alexander Peya, Austria and Nicole Melichar (11), United States, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil and Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, walkover.
Quarterfinal
Chun Hsin Tseng (1), Taiwan, def. Trey Hilderbrand, United States, 6-2, 6-4.
Mu Tao, China, def. Anton Matusevich, Britain, 7-5, 6-1.
Jack Draper, Britain, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-7, 6-3, 6-1.
Quarterfinal
Wang Xinyu (4), China, def. Viktoriia Dema, Ukraine, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3.
Wang Xiyu (10), China, def. Cori Gauff (3), United States, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.
Leonie Kung, Switzerland, def. Caty Mcnally (13), United States, 7-6, 7-5.
Second Round
Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva, Brazil and Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida, Brazil, def. Tristan Boyer, United States and William Woodall, United States, 6-3, 6-1.
Brandon Nakashima, United States and Tyler Zink, United States, def. Dalibor Svrcina, Czech Republic and Jonas Forejtek, Czech Republic, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3.
Aidan Mchugh, Britain and Timofey Skatov (2), Kazakhstan, def. Damien Wenger, Switzerland and Jesper De Jong, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.
Second Round
Liang En Shuo, Taiwan and Joanna Garland (5), Taiwan, def. Erin Richardson, Britain and Sonay Kartal, Britain, 7-5, 7-5.
Clara Burel, France and Diane Parry (8), France, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada and Gabriella Price, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Dalayna Hewitt, United States and Peyton Stearns, United States, def. Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Thailand and Thasaporn Naklo, Thailand, 7-5, 7-6.
Georgia Drummy, Ireland and Alexa Noel (7), United States, def. William Bissett, Britain and Erik Holt-Crossman, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.