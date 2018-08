TEN–Wimbledon Results

By The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Results Thursday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinal

Angelique Kerber (11), Germany, def. Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, 6-3, 6-3.

Serena Williams (25), United States, def. Julia Goerges (13), Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinal

Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (13), South Africa, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Mike Bryan, United States and Jack Sock (7), United States, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia and Dominic Inglot (15), Britain, 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (11), 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinal

Harriet Dart, Britain and Jay Clarke, Britain, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia and Abigail Spears (10), United States, 7-6 (10), 7-5.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands and Demi Schuurs (17), Netherlands, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Alexander Peya, Austria and Nicole Melichar (11), United States, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil and Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, walkover.

Juniors Men’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Chun Hsin Tseng (1), Taiwan, def. Trey Hilderbrand, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Mu Tao, China, def. Anton Matusevich, Britain, 7-5, 6-1.

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-7, 6-3, 6-1.

Nicolas Mejia (5), Colombia, def. Gilbert Soares Klier Junior, Brazil, 7-6, 7-5.

Juniors Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Emma Raducanu, Britain, 6-0, 6-1.

Wang Xinyu (4), China, def. Viktoriia Dema, Ukraine, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3.

Wang Xiyu (10), China, def. Cori Gauff (3), United States, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Leonie Kung, Switzerland, def. Caty Mcnally (13), United States, 7-6, 7-5.

Juniors Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Naoki Tajima, Japan and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Chun Hsin Tseng, Taiwan and Ray Ho (1), Taiwan, 7-6, 6-1.

Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva, Brazil and Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida, Brazil, def. Tristan Boyer, United States and William Woodall, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Brandon Nakashima, United States and Tyler Zink, United States, def. Dalibor Svrcina, Czech Republic and Jonas Forejtek, Czech Republic, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Hugo Gaston, France and Clement Tabur (3), France, def. Savriyan Danilov, Russia and Henry Von Der Schulenburg, Switzerland, 6-4, 7-6.

James Story, Britain and Harry Wendelken, Britain, def. Deney Wassermann, Netherlands and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.

Aidan Mchugh, Britain and Timofey Skatov (2), Kazakhstan, def. Damien Wenger, Switzerland and Jesper De Jong, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Juniors Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Liang En Shuo, Taiwan and Joanna Garland (5), Taiwan, def. Erin Richardson, Britain and Sonay Kartal, Britain, 7-5, 7-5.

Maria Lourdes Carle, Argentina and Cori Gauff (4), United States, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia and Sofya Lansere, Russia, 7-6, 6-1.

Clara Burel, France and Diane Parry (8), France, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada and Gabriella Price, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Dalayna Hewitt, United States and Peyton Stearns, United States, def. Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Thailand and Thasaporn Naklo, Thailand, 7-5, 7-6.

Georgia Drummy, Ireland and Alexa Noel (7), United States, def. William Bissett, Britain and Erik Holt-Crossman, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

