The Associated Press
 
TEN–Wimbledon Results

July 14, 2018 12:02 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Results Saturday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinal

Novak Djokovic (12), Serbia, def. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 3-6, 10-8.

Juniors Women’s Singles

Final

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Leonie Kung, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-2.

Juniors Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Nicolas Mejia, Colombia and Ondrej Styler (6), Czech Republic, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States and Tyler Zink, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

