TEN–Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) — Results Sunday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Final

Novak Djokovic (12), Serbia, def. Kevin Anderson (8), South Africa, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Mixed Doubles

Final

Alexander Peya (11), Austria and Nicole Melichar (11), United States, def. Jamie Murray, Britain and Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Juniors Men’s Singles

Final

Chun Hsin Tseng (1), Taiwan, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 6-1, 6-7, 6-4.

Juniors Men’s Doubles

Final

Otto Virtanen, Finland and Yanki Erel, Turkey, def. Nicolas Mejia, Colombia and Ondrej Styler (6), Czech Republic, 7-6, 6-4.

Juniors Women’s Doubles

Final

Wang Xiyu, China and Wang Xinyu (1), China, def. Caty McNally, United States and Whitney Osuigwe (2), United States, 6-2, 6-1.

