TEN–Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) — Results Monday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. Adrian Mannarino (22), France, 6-0, 7-5, 6-4.

Milos Raonic (13), Canada, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, def. Hsieh Su-Wei, Taiwan, 6-4, 6-1.

Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Daria Kasatkina (14), Russia, def. Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-2.

Angelique Kerber (11), Germany, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Kiki Bertens (20), Netherlands, def. Karolina Pliskova (7), Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Julia Goerges (13), Germany, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-2.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Serena Williams (25), United States, def. Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Bruno Soares, Brazil and Jamie Murray (5), Britain, def. Ken Skupski, Britain and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany and Ben Mclachlan (14), Japan, def. Philipp Petzschner, Germany and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Robert Farah, Colombia and Juan Sebastian Cabal (6), Colombia, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Mike Bryan, United States and Jack Sock (7), United States, def. Kevin Krawietz, Germany and Andreas Mies, Germany, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Tatjana Maria, Germany and Heather Watson, Britain, def. Christina McHale, United States and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, , walkover.

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (12), United States, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands and Elise Mertens (8), Belgium, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Xu Yifan, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (6), Canada, def. Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia and Vania King, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States and Lucie Safarova, Czech Republic, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and Andrea Sestini Hlavackova (2), Czech Republic, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Juniors Men’s Singles

First Round

Chun Hsin Tseng (1), Taiwan, def. Wojciech Marek, Poland, 6-2, 6-4.

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Henry Von Der Schulenburg, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-4.

Jesper De Jong, Netherlands, def. Titouan Droguet, France, 6-4, 7-6.

Taisei Ichikawa, Japan, def. Stefan Palosi, Romania, 7-6, 7-5.

Juniors Women’s Singles

First Round

Wang Xinyu (4), China, def. Ana Geller, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (14), Italy, def. Francesca Jones, Britain, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Joanne Zuger, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-1.

Alexa Noel (5), United States, def. Manon Leonard, France, 6-3, 6-1.

Clara Tauson (8), Denmark, def. Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Thailand, 6-2, 6-0.

Peyton Stearns, United States, def. Adrienn Nagy, Hungary, 6-4, 7-5.

Dalayna Hewitt, United States, def. Maria Gabriela Rivera Corado, Guatemala, 6-3, 6-2.

Cori Gauff (3), United States, def. Gergana Topalova, Bulgaria, 6-1, 6-4.

Leonie Kung, Switzerland, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (6), Colombia, 6-4, 6-4.

Caty Mcnally (13), United States, def. Daria Frayman, Russia, 5-7, 6-0, 6-1.

En Shuo Liang (2), Taiwan, def. Anri Nagata, Japan, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

