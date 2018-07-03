Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tennessee cheerleading coach on paid administrative leave

July 3, 2018 6:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee spirit coordinator Joy Postell-Gee is on paid administrative leave as the school reviews complaints she engaged in “inappropriate conduct and unsatisfactory work-related behavior.”

Senior associate athletics director Donna Thomas sent a letter to Postell-Gee last week announcing the investigation. Postell-Gee’s role as spirit coordinator includes overseeing the school’s cheerleaders, dance team members and mascots.

Thomas’ letter doesn’t specify the nature of the complaints, but Postell-Gee’s personnel file shows a 2017 report from the Office of Equity and Diversity indicates she made “several instances of racially and ethnically insensitive remarks” to school spirit squad members.

Postell-Gee received a final written warning Jan 29. She went on paid administrative leave earlier this year but was reinstated June 8. She’s now back on leave.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The Knoxville News-Sentinel first reported the complaints.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington