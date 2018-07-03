Tennessee cheerleading coach on paid administrative leave

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee spirit coordinator Joy Postell-Gee is on paid administrative leave as the school reviews complaints she engaged in “inappropriate conduct and unsatisfactory work-related behavior.”

Senior associate athletics director Donna Thomas sent a letter to Postell-Gee last week announcing the investigation. Postell-Gee’s role as spirit coordinator includes overseeing the school’s cheerleaders, dance team members and mascots.

Thomas’ letter doesn’t specify the nature of the complaints, but Postell-Gee’s personnel file shows a 2017 report from the Office of Equity and Diversity indicates she made “several instances of racially and ethnically insensitive remarks” to school spirit squad members.

Postell-Gee received a final written warning Jan 29. She went on paid administrative leave earlier this year but was reinstated June 8. She’s now back on leave.

The Knoxville News-Sentinel first reported the complaints.

