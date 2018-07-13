Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tennis player banned for betting offense but can still play

July 13, 2018 5:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Colombian tennis player Robert Farah has been banned for three months and fined $5,000 for facilitating betting by promoting a gambling website on social media.

However, tennis authorities say Friday he is free to play during the three months provided there are “no further breaches”, adding the “full period of ineligibility is suspended.”

The Tennis Integrity Unit said in a statement that Farah posted a tweet in February which violated a regulation stating no one “shall, directly or indirectly, solicit or facilitate any other person to wager on the outcome or any other aspect of any event or any other tennis competition.”

Farah removed the post and apologized when contacted by the tennis unit. The 31-year-old player is ranked 16th in doubles and has a career-high singles ranking of 163, reached in 2011.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The TIU is an initiative of the Grand Slam Board, the International Tennis Federation, the ATP and the WTA. The bodies are committed to zero tolerance to corruption in tennis. 

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington