Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas heat: Hottest home game for Rangers in 25 seasons

July 20, 2018 8:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mother Nature is bringing the heat at the home ballpark of the Texas Rangers.

The temperature was 107 degrees for the first pitch just after 7 p.m. Friday, when the Rangers played the Cleveland Indians in their first game after the All-Star break. It was the highest temperature ever at the start of a game at the Texas ballpark, which is in its 25th season — and the second-warmest in the majors this season.

When the Los Angeles Angels hosted the Dodgers on July 7, it was 108 degrees at first pitch, a record for a game in Anaheim, California.

At Texas, there were two games with 106-degree temperatures in 2011 during an extended stretch of warm weather and 100-degree days in North Texas.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

There will be extreme heat for the entire series against the Indians. The expected high on Saturday is 109 degrees, when the teams again play at night, and the forecast for Sunday’s afternoon finale calls for a high of 108.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington