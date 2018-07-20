The Latest: Kisner tied for lead after double-bogey at No 18

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

Kevin Kisner hit his approach shot into the Barry Burn at No. 18 and made double-bogey 6, dropping the American into a share of the lead on 6 under at the British Open.

Kisner shot 1-under 70 to follow his opening round of 66, which gave him the overnight lead. He was tied in the clubhouse with Zach Johnson.

Another American, Pat Perez, was out on the course on the same score after birdies on four of his first 14 holes.

After rain in the morning, there are now blue skies and barely any wind for the late starters in the second round at Carnoustie.

___

4:45 p.m.

Shubhankar Sharma of India turns 22 on Saturday, and he already has the best present — a tee time at Carnoustie.

Sharma, a two-time winner on the European Tour this year, appeared to be headed home when he was 5-over par for the British Open with six holes to play, including the difficult four-hole finish. He birdied three of the last six holes, including the 18th. Wanting to be sure he at least made par on the 18th, he fired his approach shot into 6 feet and made birdie.

Sharma becomes the youngest Indian to make the cut in a major.

___

3:45 p.m.

Tigers Woods has shot an even-par 71 for the second straight day at the British Open.

The 14-time major champion’s birdie putt from 8 feet at the last rolled just past the right edge.

Woods will be at Carnoustie for the weekend, though, with the cut projected for 2 over.

___

3:15 p.m.

David Duval, the British Open champion in 2001, has withdrawn ahead of his second round because of illness.

Duval was 14 shots off the lead after shooting a 9-over 80 in his first round.

Kevin Na and Scott Jamieson went out in a two-ball on Friday afternoon.

___

1:50 p.m.

Zach Johnson is the clubhouse leader on a rainy day where players are posting low scores in the British Open.

Johnson, the 2015 champion, birdied the tough 18th hole to shoot a 67 and move a stroke ahead of three players, including first round leader Kevin Kisner and England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

A steady rain fell most of the morning, allowing players to be more aggressive off the tee and into the greens. A day earlier the course had played hard and fast at Carnoustie, which has had little rain this summer.

Rory McIlroy is only two strokes back after shooting his second straight 69.

Tiger Woods is still on the course, and is at even par playing the back nine. Woods made the turn in 1-over, then birdied the par-4 11th to draw back to even on the day.

___

12:15 p.m.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood played his way through the rain to post a 6-under 65 and move into a tie for the lead in the second round of the British Open.

Fleetwood, who posted the course record 63 at the Dunhill Links Championship last year at Carnoustie, played a bogey-free round on a course softened by rain that began overnight and continued through the morning.

Fleetwood, who made a final round charge in the U.S. Open last month, was at 5-under-par through two rounds, tied with Zach Johnson and first round leader Kevin Kisner, who had yet to tee off. His 65 was one shot off the Open record at Carnoustie, set by Steve Stricker and Richard Green in 2007.

Fleetwood birdied the fourth and fifth holes on his way to a front nine 33, then added three more birdies on the back nine — including one with a 15-foot putt on the final hole — to post the early clubhouse lead.

Rory McIlroy was also in contention, just a shot off the lead, at 4-under through 16 holes. Tiger Woods was even par through seven holes.

___

11:10 a.m.

Tiger Woods fizzed a low hook from the thick rough into the legs of spectators on the second hole of his second round at the British Open.

Spectators lining the right of the fairway appeared to ignore a request from Woods to “move back, guys.” Playing the shot from a slope with the ball almost at waist height, Woods didn’t get a clean connection and ball curled low, just above the wispy grass, and into the gallery.

No one appeared to be hurt. Woods bogeyed the hole, and then No. 3, to drop to 2-over after starting out at even par.

___

10:10 a.m.

Zach Johnson won a British Open at St. Andrews in miserable conditions in 2015.

In the rain Friday, he made a move toward the top of the leaderboard in the Open at Carnoustie.

Johnson bogeyed his first hole, but ran off three birdies to get to 4-under through six. He was tied for second a shot behind first round leader Kevin Kisner, who had an afternoon tee time.

Carnoustie was dry and hard in Thursday’s first round, but a steady rain began falling overnight and the morning players stood under umbrellas between shots.

Tiger Woods was among those with a morning tee time. Woods shot an even par 71 in the first round and was five shots off the lead.

____

8:30 a.m.

Dustin Johnson arrived at Carnoustie as the betting favorite. The goal now is for the world’s No. 1 player not to leave on Saturday.

Johnson finished his opening round with a three-putt triple bogey and a 76, his highest score in the first round of the British Open since a 78 in his debut at Turnberry in 2009.

Perhaps even more surprising is that Johnson made only one birdie, on the par-5 14th hole.

The last player to miss the cut at the British Open as No. 1 in the world was Luke Donald in 2011 at Royal St. George’s.

Friday brings a different test at Carnoustie because of a light rain overnight and more rain in the forecast the rest of the day. The course is so dry and brittle that judging how far the ball rolls on the turf remains the puzzle for players to decipher.

Ryan Moore birdied the third hole and was at 4-under, one shot behind first-round leader Kevin Kisner.

___

7 a.m.

As if Carnoustie wasn’t enough of a challenge, players now get to face wet conditions in the British Open.

A light rain fell overnight, and Brandt Snedeker put on rain gear as he coped with a light drizzle Friday morning to start the second round. The amount of rain was not expected to take away the fiery conditions of Carnoustie.

Kevin Kisner played in the afternoon, unsure if the 5-under 66 he posted for the 18-hole lead would still be the score to chase by the end of the day.

Among those with an early start was Rory McIlroy, who was three shots behind, and Tiger Woods, who opened with an even-par 71. Five shots is the closest Woods has been to the lead after the first round since March.

