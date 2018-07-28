The Senior Open Championship Par Scores

Saturday At The Old Course at St. Andrews St. Andrews, Scotland Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,216; Par: 72 Second Round a-amateur Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-67—135 -9 Stephen Ames 66-69—135 -9 Jeff Sluman 68-68—136 -8 Kirk Triplett 65-71—136 -8 Bernhard Langer 67-69—136 -8 Jarmo Sandelin 68-69—137 -7 Vijay Singh 68-69—137 -7 Tom Watson 69-68—137 -7 Mauricio Molina 70-68—138 -6 Tom Pernice Jnr 70-68—138 -6 Marco Dawson 71-67—138 -6 Andre Bossert 71-68—139 -5 Brandt Jobe 70-69—139 -5 Sandy Lyle 73-66—139 -5 Colin Montgomerie 71-68—139 -5 Paul McGinley 66-73—139 -5 Tom Lehman 68-71—139 -5 Kenny Perry 68-71—139 -5 Billy Mayfair 69-70—139 -5 David Toms 67-73—140 -4 Scott McCarron 67-73—140 -4 Jesper Parnevik 70-70—140 -4 Phillip Price 68-72—140 -4 Clark Dennis 68-72—140 -4 Prayad Marksaeng 70-70—140 -4 Gary Wolstenholme 72-69—141 -3 Kevin Sutherland 70-71—141 -3 Peter Fowler 71-70—141 -3 Corey Pavin 72-69—141 -3 Paul Broadhurst 71-70—141 -3 Thaworn Wiratchant 65-76—141 -3 Tim Petrovic 73-68—141 -3 Gary Orr 71-70—141 -3 Joe Durant 69-72—141 -3 Jerry Kelly 74-67—141 -3 Stephen Dodd 72-69—141 -3 Markus Brier 73-69—142 -2 Mark Brooks 72-70—142 -2 Steen Tinning 69-73—142 -2 David McKenzie 70-72—142 -2 Jeff Maggert 70-72—142 -2 Billy Andrade 70-72—142 -2 Scott Verplank 69-73—142 -2 Tim Thelen 70-73—143 -1 Mardan Mamat 70-73—143 -1 Scott Parel 71-72—143 -1 Peter Lonard 73-70—143 -1 Fred Couples 71-72—143 -1 Jean-Francois Remesy 73-70—143 -1 Gene Sauers 72-71—143 -1 Steve Flesch 74-69—143 -1 Roger Chapman 73-70—143 -1 John Daly 69-74—143 -1 Woody Austin 70-73—143 -1 Scott Simpson 71-72—143 -1 Paul Archbold 69-75—144 E Loren Roberts 71-73—144 E Gary Koch 71-73—144 E Gary Marks 69-75—144 E Andrew Oldcorn 71-73—144 E Magnus P Atlevi 68-76—144 E Russ Cochran 72-72—144 E Bob Estes 75-70—145 +1 Mark McNulty 77-68—145 +1 Brad Faxon 76-69—145 +1 David Frost 72-73—145 +1 Des Smyth 75-70—145 +1 Mark Calcavecchia 74-71—145 +1 Rafael Gomez 77-68—145 +1 Mark Ridley 70-75—145 +1 Duffy Waldorf 74-71—145 +1 Santiago Luna 73-72—145 +1 Missed cut a-Gene Elliott 77-69—146 +2 Peter Baker 74-72—146 +2 Paul Wesselingh 72-74—146 +2 James Kingston 72-74—146 +2 John Inman 69-77—146 +2 Paul Goydos 70-76—146 +2 Miguel Angel Martin 73-73—146 +2 Mike Goodes 72-74—146 +2 David Shacklady 74-72—146 +2 Dan Olsen 71-76—147 +3 Fran Quinn 71-76—147 +3 Paul Eales 74-73—147 +3 Ronan Rafferty 72-75—147 +3 Costantino Rocca 71-76—147 +3 Jean Van de Velde 73-74—147 +3 Greg Turner 76-71—147 +3 Victor Casado 73-75—148 +4 Angel Franco 75-73—148 +4 Cesar Monasterio 75-73—148 +4 Jonathan Lomas 75-73—148 +4 Barry Lane 72-76—148 +4 Brendan McGovern 74-74—148 +4 Anders Forsbrand 75-73—148 +4 Mike San Filippo 74-74—148 +4 Simon P Brown 73-76—149 +5 Sir Nick Faldo 76-73—149 +5 Mike Harwood 76-73—149 +5 Scott Dunlap 73-76—149 +5 a-Ryan Howison 77-72—149 +5 Glen Day 75-75—150 +6 Mark James 77-73—150 +6 a-Robert Maxfield 71-79—150 +6 Tsuyoshi Yoneyama 74-76—150 +6 Bob Ford 76-74—150 +6 Tommy Tolles 79-71—150 +6 Wes Short Jr. 76-74—150 +6 Darrell Kestner 78-73—151 +7 a-Mats Dornell 76-75—151 +7 Eamonn Darcy 76-75—151 +7 Mark Mouland 76-75—151 +7 Jerry Pate 75-76—151 +7 Pedro Linhart 75-76—151 +7 Chien Soon Lu 75-76—151 +7 David Gilford 76-75—151 +7 Noboru Sugai 77-74—151 +7 Robert Gamez 75-76—151 +7 Pete Oakley 72-79—151 +7 Brandel Chamblee 77-75—152 +8 Gordon Brand Jnr 78-74—152 +8 Jonathan S Cheetham 75-77—152 +8 a-G.S. Lacy 77-75—152 +8 a-Chip Lutz 69-83—152 +8 Sven Struver 80-72—152 +8 Larry Mize 73-79—152 +8 Peter O’Malley 76-76—152 +8 Philip Golding 72-80—152 +8 Jose Rivero 78-74—152 +8 David Mills 77-75—152 +8 Spike McRoy 74-79—153 +9 a-Michael Mccoy 78-75—153 +9 a-B.R. Hughes 79-75—154 +10 Bruce Vaughan 74-80—154 +10 Hale Irwin 77-77—154 +10 Chris Williams 76-79—155 +11 Henrik Simonsen 76-80—156 +12 Bill Breen 79-78—157 +13 Vicente Fernandez 78-79—157 +13 Peter Mitchell 79-78—157 +13 Andres Rosa 76-82—158 +14 Todd Hamilton 81-77—158 +14 Robert Burns 77-82—159 +15

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.