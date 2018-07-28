The Senior Open Championship Par Scores

|Saturday
|At The Old Course at St. Andrews
|St. Andrews, Scotland
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 7,216; Par: 72
|Second Round
|a-amateur
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|68-67—135
|-9
|Stephen Ames
|66-69—135
|-9
|Jeff Sluman
|68-68—136
|-8
|Kirk Triplett
|65-71—136
|-8
|Bernhard Langer
|67-69—136
|-8
|Jarmo Sandelin
|68-69—137
|-7
|Vijay Singh
|68-69—137
|-7
|Tom Watson
|69-68—137
|-7
|Mauricio Molina
|70-68—138
|-6
|Tom Pernice Jnr
|70-68—138
|-6
|Marco Dawson
|71-67—138
|-6
|Andre Bossert
|71-68—139
|-5
|Brandt Jobe
|70-69—139
|-5
|Sandy Lyle
|73-66—139
|-5
|Colin Montgomerie
|71-68—139
|-5
|Paul McGinley
|66-73—139
|-5
|Tom Lehman
|68-71—139
|-5
|Kenny Perry
|68-71—139
|-5
|Billy Mayfair
|69-70—139
|-5
|David Toms
|67-73—140
|-4
|Scott McCarron
|67-73—140
|-4
|Jesper Parnevik
|70-70—140
|-4
|Phillip Price
|68-72—140
|-4
|Clark Dennis
|68-72—140
|-4
|Prayad Marksaeng
|70-70—140
|-4
|Gary Wolstenholme
|72-69—141
|-3
|Kevin Sutherland
|70-71—141
|-3
|Peter Fowler
|71-70—141
|-3
|Corey Pavin
|72-69—141
|-3
|Paul Broadhurst
|71-70—141
|-3
|Thaworn Wiratchant
|65-76—141
|-3
|Tim Petrovic
|73-68—141
|-3
|Gary Orr
|71-70—141
|-3
|Joe Durant
|69-72—141
|-3
|Jerry Kelly
|74-67—141
|-3
|Stephen Dodd
|72-69—141
|-3
|Markus Brier
|73-69—142
|-2
|Mark Brooks
|72-70—142
|-2
|Steen Tinning
|69-73—142
|-2
|David McKenzie
|70-72—142
|-2
|Jeff Maggert
|70-72—142
|-2
|Billy Andrade
|70-72—142
|-2
|Scott Verplank
|69-73—142
|-2
|Tim Thelen
|70-73—143
|-1
|Mardan Mamat
|70-73—143
|-1
|Scott Parel
|71-72—143
|-1
|Peter Lonard
|73-70—143
|-1
|Fred Couples
|71-72—143
|-1
|Jean-Francois Remesy
|73-70—143
|-1
|Gene Sauers
|72-71—143
|-1
|Steve Flesch
|74-69—143
|-1
|Roger Chapman
|73-70—143
|-1
|John Daly
|69-74—143
|-1
|Woody Austin
|70-73—143
|-1
|Scott Simpson
|71-72—143
|-1
|Paul Archbold
|69-75—144
|E
|Loren Roberts
|71-73—144
|E
|Gary Koch
|71-73—144
|E
|Gary Marks
|69-75—144
|E
|Andrew Oldcorn
|71-73—144
|E
|Magnus P Atlevi
|68-76—144
|E
|Russ Cochran
|72-72—144
|E
|Bob Estes
|75-70—145
|+1
|Mark McNulty
|77-68—145
|+1
|Brad Faxon
|76-69—145
|+1
|David Frost
|72-73—145
|+1
|Des Smyth
|75-70—145
|+1
|Mark Calcavecchia
|74-71—145
|+1
|Rafael Gomez
|77-68—145
|+1
|Mark Ridley
|70-75—145
|+1
|Duffy Waldorf
|74-71—145
|+1
|Santiago Luna
|73-72—145
|+1
|Missed cut
|a-Gene Elliott
|77-69—146
|+2
|Peter Baker
|74-72—146
|+2
|Paul Wesselingh
|72-74—146
|+2
|James Kingston
|72-74—146
|+2
|John Inman
|69-77—146
|+2
|Paul Goydos
|70-76—146
|+2
|Miguel Angel Martin
|73-73—146
|+2
|Mike Goodes
|72-74—146
|+2
|David Shacklady
|74-72—146
|+2
|Dan Olsen
|71-76—147
|+3
|Fran Quinn
|71-76—147
|+3
|Paul Eales
|74-73—147
|+3
|Ronan Rafferty
|72-75—147
|+3
|Costantino Rocca
|71-76—147
|+3
|Jean Van de Velde
|73-74—147
|+3
|Greg Turner
|76-71—147
|+3
|Victor Casado
|73-75—148
|+4
|Angel Franco
|75-73—148
|+4
|Cesar Monasterio
|75-73—148
|+4
|Jonathan Lomas
|75-73—148
|+4
|Barry Lane
|72-76—148
|+4
|Brendan McGovern
|74-74—148
|+4
|Anders Forsbrand
|75-73—148
|+4
|Mike San Filippo
|74-74—148
|+4
|Simon P Brown
|73-76—149
|+5
|Sir Nick Faldo
|76-73—149
|+5
|Mike Harwood
|76-73—149
|+5
|Scott Dunlap
|73-76—149
|+5
|a-Ryan Howison
|77-72—149
|+5
|Glen Day
|75-75—150
|+6
|Mark James
|77-73—150
|+6
|a-Robert Maxfield
|71-79—150
|+6
|Tsuyoshi Yoneyama
|74-76—150
|+6
|Bob Ford
|76-74—150
|+6
|Tommy Tolles
|79-71—150
|+6
|Wes Short Jr.
|76-74—150
|+6
|Darrell Kestner
|78-73—151
|+7
|a-Mats Dornell
|76-75—151
|+7
|Eamonn Darcy
|76-75—151
|+7
|Mark Mouland
|76-75—151
|+7
|Jerry Pate
|75-76—151
|+7
|Pedro Linhart
|75-76—151
|+7
|Chien Soon Lu
|75-76—151
|+7
|David Gilford
|76-75—151
|+7
|Noboru Sugai
|77-74—151
|+7
|Robert Gamez
|75-76—151
|+7
|Pete Oakley
|72-79—151
|+7
|Brandel Chamblee
|77-75—152
|+8
|Gordon Brand Jnr
|78-74—152
|+8
|Jonathan S Cheetham
|75-77—152
|+8
|a-G.S. Lacy
|77-75—152
|+8
|a-Chip Lutz
|69-83—152
|+8
|Sven Struver
|80-72—152
|+8
|Larry Mize
|73-79—152
|+8
|Peter O’Malley
|76-76—152
|+8
|Philip Golding
|72-80—152
|+8
|Jose Rivero
|78-74—152
|+8
|David Mills
|77-75—152
|+8
|Spike McRoy
|74-79—153
|+9
|a-Michael Mccoy
|78-75—153
|+9
|a-B.R. Hughes
|79-75—154
|+10
|Bruce Vaughan
|74-80—154
|+10
|Hale Irwin
|77-77—154
|+10
|Chris Williams
|76-79—155
|+11
|Henrik Simonsen
|76-80—156
|+12
|Bill Breen
|79-78—157
|+13
|Vicente Fernandez
|78-79—157
|+13
|Peter Mitchell
|79-78—157
|+13
|Andres Rosa
|76-82—158
|+14
|Todd Hamilton
|81-77—158
|+14
|Robert Burns
|77-82—159
|+15
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.