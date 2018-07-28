Listen Live Sports

The Senior Open Championship Par Scores

July 28, 2018 10:18 am
 
Saturday
At The Old Course at St. Andrews
St. Andrews, Scotland
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,216; Par: 72
Second Round
a-amateur
Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-67—135 -9
Stephen Ames 66-69—135 -9
Jeff Sluman 68-68—136 -8
Kirk Triplett 65-71—136 -8
Bernhard Langer 67-69—136 -8
Jarmo Sandelin 68-69—137 -7
Vijay Singh 68-69—137 -7
Tom Watson 69-68—137 -7
Mauricio Molina 70-68—138 -6
Tom Pernice Jnr 70-68—138 -6
Marco Dawson 71-67—138 -6
Andre Bossert 71-68—139 -5
Brandt Jobe 70-69—139 -5
Sandy Lyle 73-66—139 -5
Colin Montgomerie 71-68—139 -5
Paul McGinley 66-73—139 -5
Tom Lehman 68-71—139 -5
Kenny Perry 68-71—139 -5
Billy Mayfair 69-70—139 -5
David Toms 67-73—140 -4
Scott McCarron 67-73—140 -4
Jesper Parnevik 70-70—140 -4
Phillip Price 68-72—140 -4
Clark Dennis 68-72—140 -4
Prayad Marksaeng 70-70—140 -4
Gary Wolstenholme 72-69—141 -3
Kevin Sutherland 70-71—141 -3
Peter Fowler 71-70—141 -3
Corey Pavin 72-69—141 -3
Paul Broadhurst 71-70—141 -3
Thaworn Wiratchant 65-76—141 -3
Tim Petrovic 73-68—141 -3
Gary Orr 71-70—141 -3
Joe Durant 69-72—141 -3
Jerry Kelly 74-67—141 -3
Stephen Dodd 72-69—141 -3
Markus Brier 73-69—142 -2
Mark Brooks 72-70—142 -2
Steen Tinning 69-73—142 -2
David McKenzie 70-72—142 -2
Jeff Maggert 70-72—142 -2
Billy Andrade 70-72—142 -2
Scott Verplank 69-73—142 -2
Tim Thelen 70-73—143 -1
Mardan Mamat 70-73—143 -1
Scott Parel 71-72—143 -1
Peter Lonard 73-70—143 -1
Fred Couples 71-72—143 -1
Jean-Francois Remesy 73-70—143 -1
Gene Sauers 72-71—143 -1
Steve Flesch 74-69—143 -1
Roger Chapman 73-70—143 -1
John Daly 69-74—143 -1
Woody Austin 70-73—143 -1
Scott Simpson 71-72—143 -1
Paul Archbold 69-75—144 E
Loren Roberts 71-73—144 E
Gary Koch 71-73—144 E
Gary Marks 69-75—144 E
Andrew Oldcorn 71-73—144 E
Magnus P Atlevi 68-76—144 E
Russ Cochran 72-72—144 E
Bob Estes 75-70—145 +1
Mark McNulty 77-68—145 +1
Brad Faxon 76-69—145 +1
David Frost 72-73—145 +1
Des Smyth 75-70—145 +1
Mark Calcavecchia 74-71—145 +1
Rafael Gomez 77-68—145 +1
Mark Ridley 70-75—145 +1
Duffy Waldorf 74-71—145 +1
Santiago Luna 73-72—145 +1
Missed cut
a-Gene Elliott 77-69—146 +2
Peter Baker 74-72—146 +2
Paul Wesselingh 72-74—146 +2
James Kingston 72-74—146 +2
John Inman 69-77—146 +2
Paul Goydos 70-76—146 +2
Miguel Angel Martin 73-73—146 +2
Mike Goodes 72-74—146 +2
David Shacklady 74-72—146 +2
Dan Olsen 71-76—147 +3
Fran Quinn 71-76—147 +3
Paul Eales 74-73—147 +3
Ronan Rafferty 72-75—147 +3
Costantino Rocca 71-76—147 +3
Jean Van de Velde 73-74—147 +3
Greg Turner 76-71—147 +3
Victor Casado 73-75—148 +4
Angel Franco 75-73—148 +4
Cesar Monasterio 75-73—148 +4
Jonathan Lomas 75-73—148 +4
Barry Lane 72-76—148 +4
Brendan McGovern 74-74—148 +4
Anders Forsbrand 75-73—148 +4
Mike San Filippo 74-74—148 +4
Simon P Brown 73-76—149 +5
Sir Nick Faldo 76-73—149 +5
Mike Harwood 76-73—149 +5
Scott Dunlap 73-76—149 +5
a-Ryan Howison 77-72—149 +5
Glen Day 75-75—150 +6
Mark James 77-73—150 +6
a-Robert Maxfield 71-79—150 +6
Tsuyoshi Yoneyama 74-76—150 +6
Bob Ford 76-74—150 +6
Tommy Tolles 79-71—150 +6
Wes Short Jr. 76-74—150 +6
Darrell Kestner 78-73—151 +7
a-Mats Dornell 76-75—151 +7
Eamonn Darcy 76-75—151 +7
Mark Mouland 76-75—151 +7
Jerry Pate 75-76—151 +7
Pedro Linhart 75-76—151 +7
Chien Soon Lu 75-76—151 +7
David Gilford 76-75—151 +7
Noboru Sugai 77-74—151 +7
Robert Gamez 75-76—151 +7
Pete Oakley 72-79—151 +7
Brandel Chamblee 77-75—152 +8
Gordon Brand Jnr 78-74—152 +8
Jonathan S Cheetham 75-77—152 +8
a-G.S. Lacy 77-75—152 +8
a-Chip Lutz 69-83—152 +8
Sven Struver 80-72—152 +8
Larry Mize 73-79—152 +8
Peter O’Malley 76-76—152 +8
Philip Golding 72-80—152 +8
Jose Rivero 78-74—152 +8
David Mills 77-75—152 +8
Spike McRoy 74-79—153 +9
a-Michael Mccoy 78-75—153 +9
a-B.R. Hughes 79-75—154 +10
Bruce Vaughan 74-80—154 +10
Hale Irwin 77-77—154 +10
Chris Williams 76-79—155 +11
Henrik Simonsen 76-80—156 +12
Bill Breen 79-78—157 +13
Vicente Fernandez 78-79—157 +13
Peter Mitchell 79-78—157 +13
Andres Rosa 76-82—158 +14
Todd Hamilton 81-77—158 +14
Robert Burns 77-82—159 +15

