This Date In Baseball

Compiled by PAUL MONTELLA July 5

1904 — The Philadelphia Phillies snapped the New York Giants’ 18-game winning streak with a 6-5 10-inning victory.

1935 — Tony Cuccinello of the Dodgers and his brother Al — for the Giants — each hit home runs in the same game to mark the first time in major league history that brothers on opposing teams connected for homers. Brooklyn beat New York 14-4.

1937 — Frank DeMaree of Chicago went 6-for-7 in the first game of a doubleheader, in which the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 13-12 in 14 innings. DeMaree had three doubles and three singles. The Cubs won the second game 9-7 and DeMaree had two more singles.

1947 — Larry Doby became the first black to play in the American League. He struck out as a pinch-hitter as Cleveland lost 6-5 to the White Sox.

1954 — Cleveland first baseman Bill Glynn hit three homers and drove in eight runs to lead the Indians to a 13-6 win over the Tigers in the opening game of a doubleheader at Detroit’s Briggs Stadium.

1961 — Bill White hit three home runs and a double to power the St. Louis Cardinals to a 9-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

1987 — Mark McGwire became the first rookie to hit 30 homers before the All-Star break and Jose Canseco homered twice, leading the Oakland Athletics to a 6-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

1993 — Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics opened both games of a doubleheader with a homer to become the second player to accomplish the feat. Harry Hooper of the Boston Red Sox homered to start both games against Washington on May 30, 1913.

1998 — Toronto’s Roger Clemens became the 11th pitcher in baseball history to notch 3,000 strikeouts during a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay. Clemens needed five strikeouts to reach the mark. He struck out Quinton McCracken and Wade Boggs in the first inning and then got Mike DiFelice, Miguel Cairo and Randy Winn in the third to reach the milestone.

1998 — Juan Gonzalez became the second player to top 100 RBIs before the All-Star break, homering in the first and seventh innings off Seattle’s Randy Johnson to improve his major league-leading total to 101. Gonzalez ended with the second-most RBIs before the All-Star break in major league history. Hank Greenberg of the Detroit Tigers had 103 in 1935 en route to 170.

1998 — San Diego’s Andy Ashby threw only 75 pitches for a 7-2 complete game victory over the Colorado Rockies. Ashby, who also had an RBI double, pitched a five-hitter, faced 30 batters, struck out two and walked none.

2000 — Luis Gonzalez became the first player in franchise history to hit for the cycle as Arizona beat Houston 12-9.

2004 — Eric Gagne’s streak of 84 consecutive saves ended when he blew a two-run lead for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who came back to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 in 10 innings. Gagne relieved with a 5-3 lead at the start of the ninth but allowed pinch-hitter Luis Gonzalez’s RBI double and Chad Tracy’s run-scoring single on an 0-2 pitch. Gagne had not blown a save chance since Aug. 26, 2002.

2005 — Boston’s Manny Ramirez hit his 20th grand slam in a 7-4 win over Texas, passing Eddie Murray for sole possession of second place on the career list. Lou Gehrig hit 23.

2016 — The Chicago Cubs became the first team since the 1976 Cincinnati Reds’ Big Red Machine to have five players voted as All-Star Game starters when their entire infield earned the honor along with center fielder Dexter Fowler. First baseman Anthony Rizzo, second baseman Ben Zobrist, shortstop Addison Russell and third baseman Kris Bryant also were elected. The only other team to start four infielders was the 1963 St. Louis Cardinals.

Today’s birthdays: Shohei Ohtani 24; Jorge Polanco 25; Felipe Vazquez 27; Tony Cingrani 29; Marco Estrada 35.

