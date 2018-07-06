Listen Live Sports

This Date In Baseball

July 6, 2018 8:38 am
 
Compiled by PAUL MONTELLA
July 7

1923 — Lefty O’Doul, pitching for the Boston Red Sox, allowed 13 runs in the sixth inning to the Cleveland Indians, who won 27-3. In 1928, he was to return to the majors as a great hitting outfielder.

1936 — The NL won its first All-Star game 4-3 at Braves Field in Boston.

1937 — Lou Gehrig drove in four runs with a home run and a double to pace the AL to an 8-3 victory over the NL in the All-Star game at Washington’s Griffith Stadium. In attendance was President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

1959 — At Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, the first of two All-Star games played that season went to the NL, 5-4. The NL scored the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the eighth when Hank Aaron singled in a run and scored on a triple by Willie Mays.

1964 — The NL beat the AL 7-4 in the All-Star game on Johnny Callison’s two-out, three-run homer off Dick Radatz in the bottom of the ninth inning at New York’s Shea Stadium. The win pulled the NL even with its rivals (17-17-1) for the first time since the series began.

1982 — Harold Baines of Chicago hit three successive home runs, including a grand slam, to lead the White Sox to a 7-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

1998 — Coors Field lived up to its billing as a hitter’s haven as the American League beat the Nationals 13-8 at Coors Field in the highest-scoring All-Star game in major league history. The 21 runs broke the record set in the AL’s 11-9 win in 1954.

2003 — Shea Hillenbrand had his first three-homer game — tying a major league record by homering in three consecutive innings — and drove in seven runs as Arizona beat Colorado 14-6.

2006 — Cleveland Indians designated hitter Travis Hafner became the first player in major league history to hit five grand slams before the All-Star break when he connected in the second inning of a 9-0 win over Baltimore.

2009 — Alan Embree earned the win in Colorado’s 5-4 victory over Washington without throwing a pitch. He entered with two outs in the eighth and picked off Austin Kearns, who had singled off Joel Peralta. It was the first time a major leaguer had gotten a win without throwing a pitch since B.J Ryan for Baltimore at Detroit on May 1, 2003.

2011 — Travis Hafner hit a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap the Cleveland’s five-run rally for a 5-4 win over Toronto. Hafner hit the first pitch from Luis Perez deep into the right-field seats for Cleveland’s second game-ending slam of the season. Carlos Santana also did it to beat Detroit 9-5 on April 29.

2016 — Colorado’s Trevor Story tied an NL rookie record for most home runs before the All-Star break, homering twice and boosting his total to 21 as the Rockies beat Philadelphia 11-2.

Today’s birthdays: Franmil Reyes 23; Yangervis Solarte 31; Brandon McCarthy 35.

