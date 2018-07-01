Three or More Homer Games

Players who have hit three or more home runs in a game this season:

American League

3 — Matt Davidson, Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, March 29

3 — Mookie Betts, Boston at L.A. Angels, April 17

3 — Mookie Betts, Boston vs. Kansas City, May 2

3 — Edwin Encarnacion, Cleveland vs. Texas, May 2

3 — Eddie Rosario, Minnesota vs. Cleveland, June 3

3 — Aaron Hicks, N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston, July 1

National League

3 — Christian Villanueva, San Diego vs. Colorado, April 3

3 — A.J. Pollock, Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers, April 30

