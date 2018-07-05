Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Joey Rickard from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed SS Nick Madrigal to a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent LHP Tyler Olson to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated 2B Dixon Machado for assignment. Optioned RHP Warwick Saupold to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Victor Alcantara from Toledo. Recalled 3B Ronny Rodriguez from Toledo. Signed LHP Kory Behenna to a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Ian Kennedy on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled RHP Trevor Oaks from Omaha (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Gabriel Moya to Rochester (IL). Released RHP Felix Jorge. Recalled RHP Aaron Slegers from Rochester.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Vince Vengapally vice president of technology.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Released LHP Ariel Miranda. Signed LHP Wade LeBlanc to a one-year contract for the 2019 season.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Vidal Nuno on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Austin Pruitt to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Weber from Durham. Recalled RHP Andrew Kittredge from Durham. Transferred RHP Wilmer Font to the 60-day DL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned LHP Tim Mayza to Buffalo (IL). Designated RHP Preston Guilmet for assignment. Selected the contracts of RHPs Luis Santos and Rhiner Cruz from Buffalo. Signed SS Orelvis Martinez and RHPs Zach Stewart and Brandon Cumpton to a minor league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed LHP James Buckelew to a minor league contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Cody Reed to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Designated RHP Daniel Corcino for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Jose Urena from the 10-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent C Francisco Cervelli to Altoona (EL) for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned LHP Tim Collins outright to Syracuse (IL).

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHP Brandon T. White.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Christian Herstine.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Kevin Hill.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP James Jones.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Alex Vargas.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released OF Alex Glenn.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F/C Robert Williams.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Kevin Knox to a multi-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed D Andrej Sustr to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Named Lane Lambert associate coach.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Robby Fabbri to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed F Boone Jenner to a four-year contract extension.

FC DALLAS — Signed D Marquinhos Pedroso.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Exercised their 2019 contract option on M Haris Medunjanin.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Suspended Portland D Meghan Klingenberg one game.

COLLEGE

TUSCULUM — Named Todd Miller assistant baseball coach and recruiting coordinator.

