Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Joey Rickard from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed SS Nick Madrigal, RHPs Davis Martin and Jason Morgan and 3B Bryce Bush to minor league contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent LHP Tyler Olson to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated 2B Dixon Machado for assignment. Optioned RHP Warwick Saupold to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Victor Alcantara from Toledo. Recalled 3B Ronny Rodriguez from Toledo. Signed LHP Kory Behenna to a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Ian Kennedy on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled RHP Trevor Oaks from Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned OF Jobari Blash to Salt Lake (PCL). Reinstated INF Jefry Marte from the 10-day DL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Gabriel Moya to Rochester (IL). Released RHP Felix Jorge. Recalled RHP Aaron Slegers from Rochester. Signed OF Trevor Larnach to a minor league contract and assigned him to Elizabethton (Appalachian).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Vince Vengapally vice president of technology.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Released LHP Ariel Miranda. Signed LHP Wade LeBlanc to a one-year contract for the 2019 season.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Vidal Nuno on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Austin Pruitt to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Weber from Durham. Recalled RHP Andrew Kittredge from Durham. Transferred RHP Wilmer Font to the 60-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Chris Martin on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Ricardo Rodriguez from Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned LHP Tim Mayza to Buffalo (IL). Designated RHP Preston Guilmet for assignment. Selected the contracts of RHPs Luis Santos and Rhiner Cruz from Buffalo. Signed SS Orelvis Martinez and RHPs Zach Stewart and Brandon Cumpton to a minor league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed LHP James Buckelew to a minor league contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Cody Reed to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Designated RHP Daniel Corcino for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated OF JB Shuck for assignment. Placed RHP Tayron Guerrero on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday. Reinstated RHP Jose Urena and 3B Martin Prado from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Ben Meyer from New Orleans (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated INF Tyler Saladino from the 10-day DL. Designated INF Eric Sogard for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent C Francisco Cervelli to Altoona (EL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Kelby Tomlinson to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated RHP Johnny Cueto from the 60-day DL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated OF Dexter Gowler from paternity leave. Placed OF Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day DL. Activated RHP Matt Bowman from the 10-day DL and optioned him to Memphis (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned LHP Tim Collins outright to Syracuse (IL). Placed RHP Erick Fedde on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Jefry Rodriguez from Syracuse (IL).

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHP Brandon T. White.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Christian Herstine.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Kevin Hill.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP James Jones.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Alex Vargas.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released OF Alex Glenn.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Sold the contract of RHP Luc Rennie to the N.Y. Mets.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Acquired OF John Price, Jr. from Gary SouthShore (AA).

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Micah Beyer.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Michael Hartnagel.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP B.J. Sabol.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F/C Robert Williams.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Kevin Knox to a multiyear contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed D Andrej Sustr to a one-year contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed F Boone Jenner to a four-year contract extension.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed LW Andreas Athanasiou to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with G Jakub Skarek on a three-year, entry-level contract. Named Lane Lambert associate coach.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Robby Fabbri to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Cedric Paquette to a one-year contract.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with G Tomas Sholl on a one-year contract.

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with D Nick Neville on a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Reinstated Houston G Tyler Deric from the suspended list.

FC DALLAS — Signed D Marquinhos Pedroso.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Exercised their 2019 contract option on M Haris Medunjanin.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Suspended Portland D Meghan Klingenberg one game.

COLLEGE

GONZAGA — Announced graduate men’s basketball G Geno Crandall is transferring from North Dakota.

HOWARD — Promoted Ras-I Dowling to cornerback coach.

KANSAS — Named Jeff Long athletic director and signed him to a five-year contract.

SAN JOSE STATE — Announced the retirement of Wayne Wright, women’s gymnastics coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Todd Miller assistant baseball coach and recruiting coordinator.

