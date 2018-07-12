Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 3B Rafael Devers on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled INF Tzu-Wei Lin from Pawtucket (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Victor Alcantara to Toledo (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed DH/1B Logan Morrison on the 10-day DL. Reinstated SS Ehire Adrianza from the 10-day DL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Chris Bassitt to Nashville (PCL). Reinstated RHP Trevor Cahill from the 10-day DL.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed LHP T.J. McFarland and RHP Shelby Miller on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHPs Silvino Brach and Matt Koch from Reno (PCL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent 2B Sean Rodriguez to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO DOGS — Released INF Michael Baca. Traded RHP Michael Wagner to Sussex County (Can-Am) for OF Rubi Silva. Traded C Ryan Wagner to New Britain (Atlantic) for future considerations.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF Joe Moran.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released LHP Christopher Suave, INF Yordan Manduley and RHP Phillipe Saad.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Waived G Sean Kilpatrick.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Re-signed G Raymond Felton.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed C Dwight Howard.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Greg Rallo assistant coach of Milwaukee (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Named Derek Lalonde assistant coach.
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with G Mitch Gillam, D Mike Cornell and Tyler Mueller and Fs Josh Holmstrom, Matt Gaudreau and Jeff Kubiak.
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Dennis Robertson to a one-year contract.
USOC — Named Sarah Hirshland CEO.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Transferred D Omar Gaber to Pyramids FC (Premier League-Egypt).
DAYTON — Named Donnie Jones assistant men’s basketball coach.
NEW MEXICO — Announced junior men’s basketball G Zane Martin is transferring from Towson.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.