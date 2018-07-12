Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 3B Rafael Devers on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled INF Tzu-Wei Lin from Pawtucket (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Victor Alcantara to Toledo (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed DH/1B Logan Morrison on the 10-day DL. Reinstated SS Ehire Adrianza from the 10-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Chris Bassitt to Nashville (PCL). Reinstated RHP Trevor Cahill from the 10-day DL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed LHP T.J. McFarland and RHP Shelby Miller on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHPs Silvino Brach and Matt Koch from Reno (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent 2B Sean Rodriguez to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released INF Michael Baca. Traded RHP Michael Wagner to Sussex County (Can-Am) for OF Rubi Silva. Traded C Ryan Wagner to New Britain (Atlantic) for future considerations.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF Joe Moran.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released LHP Christopher Suave, INF Yordan Manduley and RHP Phillipe Saad.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived G Sean Kilpatrick.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Re-signed G Raymond Felton.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed C Dwight Howard.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Greg Rallo assistant coach of Milwaukee (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Named Derek Lalonde assistant coach.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with G Mitch Gillam, D Mike Cornell and Tyler Mueller and Fs Josh Holmstrom, Matt Gaudreau and Jeff Kubiak.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Dennis Robertson to a one-year contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USOC — Named Sarah Hirshland CEO.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Transferred D Omar Gaber to Pyramids FC (Premier League-Egypt).

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Named Donnie Jones assistant men’s basketball coach.

NEW MEXICO — Announced junior men’s basketball G Zane Martin is transferring from Towson.

