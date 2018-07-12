Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 3B Rafael Devers on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled INF Tzu-Wei Lin from Pawtucket (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Victor Alcantara to Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Inland Empire (Cal). Reinstated LHP Tyler Skaggs from the 10-day DL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed DH/1B Logan Morrison on the 10-day DL. Reinstated SS Ehire Adrianza from the 10-day DL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Miguel Vargas; OFs Kevin Alcantara, Mauro Bonifacio, Christoper Familia and D’Vaughn Knowles; SSs Marcos Cabrera, Jose Colmenares, Maikol Escotto and Dayro Perez; Cs Kevyn Camacho, Nicolas Garcia, Agustin Ramirez and Jesus Rodriguez; and RHPs Juan Carela, Starling Perez, Ignacio Radney, Rafael Severino and Tyrone Yulie to minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Chris Bassitt to Nashville (PCL). Reinstated RHP Trevor Cahill from the 10-day DL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned SS Willy Adames to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Chih-Wei Hu from Durham. Sent 3B Christian Arroyo and RHP Jake Faria to Durham for rehab assignments.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent LHP Jaime Garcia to Dunedin (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed LHP T.J. McFarland and RHP Shelby Miller on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHPs Silvino Brach and Matt Koch from Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Luiz Gohara to Gwinnett (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned C Chad Wallach to New Orleans (PCL). Reinstated C J.T. Realmuto from paternity leave.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released INF Eric Sogard. Optioned INF Nate Orf and RHP Jorge Lopez to Colorado Springs (PCL) and RHP Freddy Peralta to Wisconsin (MWL). Assigned LHP Mike Zagurski outright to Colorado Springs. Reinstated LHP Wade Miley from the 60-day DL. Recalled RHPs Alec Asher and Adrian Houser from Colorado Springs. Signed SSs Angel Bautista, Eduardo Garcia, Joneiker Ponce De Leon and Carlos Roa; OFs Erys Bautista, Eduarqui Fernandez, Rafael Martinez and Bryan Nino; C Jhonnys Cabrera; RHPs Jose Espiritu, Mario Perez and Abner Uribe; and 3B Branlyn Jaraba to minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent 2B Sean Rodriguez to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released INF Michael Baca. Traded RHP Michael Wagner to Sussex County (Can-Am) for OF Rubi Silva. Traded C Ryan Wagner to New Britain (Atlantic) for future considerations.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF Joe Moran.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released LHP Christopher Suave, INF Yordan Manduley and RHP Phillipe Saad.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived G Sean Kilpatrick.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed F Jonas Jerebko.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Re-signed G Raymond Felton.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed C Dwight Howard.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived G Ethan Cooper. Signed G Zac Kerin.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with F Lucas Wallmark on a two-year contract and F Greg McKegg a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded Fs Marian Hossa and Vinnie Hinostroza, D Jordan Oesterle and a 2019 third-round draft pick to Arizona for D Andrew Campbell, Fs Marcus Kruger, MacKenzie Entwistle and Jordan Maletta and a 2019 fifth-round draft pick.

DALLAS STARS — Signed G Philippe Desrosiers to a one-year, two-way contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Greg Rallo assistant coach of Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Cody McLeod on a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Named Derek Lalonde assistant coach.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with G Mitch Gillam, D Mike Cornell and Tyler Mueller and Fs Josh Holmstrom, Matt Gaudreau and Jeff Kubiak.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Dennis Robertson to a one-year contract.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Re-signed G Pat Nagle to a one-year contract.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with F AJ White on a one-year contract.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed F Cory Ward to a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Scott Moldenhauer and Chris Forney to one-year contracts.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USOC — Named Sarah Hirshland CEO.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Transferred D Omar Gaber to Pyramids FC (Premier League-Egypt).

COLLEGE

CHESTNUT HILL — Named Alan Garabedian men’s and women’s tennis coach.

DAYTON — Named Donnie Jones assistant men’s basketball coach.

MICHIGAN — Agreed to terms with women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico on a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

MONMOUTH (N.J.) — Named Josh James director of men’s basketball operations.

NEW MEXICO — Announced junior men’s basketball G Zane Martin is transferring from Towson.

PENNSYLVANIA — Named Dr. Andrea Wieland associate athletic director for sports performance.

SAINT ROSE — Named Kaitlin Gaghan women’s lacrosse coach.

