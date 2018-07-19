Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated C Gary Sánchez from the 10-day DL. Optioned C Kyle Higashioka to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND A’S — Released RHP Santiago Casilla.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Brandon Morrow on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 16. Activated OF Albert Almora Jr., RHP Carl Edwards Jr. and RHP Anthony Bass. Sent INF David Bote and RHP Rob Zastryzny to Iowa (PCL). Acquired RHP Jesse Chavez from the Texas Rangers for LHP Tyler Thomas.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired C-OF Francisco Mejía from Cleveland for LHP Brad Hand and RHP Adam Cimber.

Advertisement

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released C Bre’Shon Kimbell .

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released LHP Cody Dickson. Signed LHPs Jayson Aquino and Joe Filomeno.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF Joe Moran.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Bennett Parry. Placed LHP Jake Fisher on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed LHP JP Stevenson.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Noel Gillespie coach of Erie (NBAGL). Waived G Jaylen Morris.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Antonio Blakeney.

DETROIT PISTONS — Named Tim Grgurich and Micah Nori assistant coaches.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed F Luc Mbah a Moute.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Jeffrey Carroll. Waived G Malik Newman.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Mike Hughes.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Chris Humes to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Announced the resignation of advisor and ambassador Chris Chelios.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Madison Bowey to a two-year contract.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Re-signed D Eric Schurhamer to a one-year contract.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Tommy Kelley to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

FIFA — Fined Egypt’s soccer federation $50,000 for playing a World Cup warmup game during a prohibited period (May 21-27).

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA – Announced resignation of wrestling coach Heath Eslinger.

CLAYTON STATE — Named Avery Shepard men’s assistant soccer coach.

CLEMSON — Signed men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell to a six-year contract extension through 2024 and defensive coordinator Brent Venables to five-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

GEORGETOWN — Named Arturo Gyles defensive line coach.

HAMILTON — Named Mahogany Green women’s basketball coach.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Kyle Bunn associate head baseball coach and pitching coach.

NC CENTRAL — Named Ron Woodard and Jason Harris women’s assistant basketball coaches.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.