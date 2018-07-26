Thursday’s Sports Transactions

HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired C Martin Maldonado from the Los Angeles Angels for LHP Patrick Sandoval and international bonus pool money.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired 1B Chad Spanberger, OF Forrest Wall and a player to be named or cash considerations from Colorado for RHP Seunghwan Oh.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed 3b Kris Bryant on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 24. Recalled INF David Bote from Iowa (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired RHP Joakim Soria from the Chicago White Sox for LHP Kodi Medeiros and RHP Wilber Perez.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of LHP Tommy Milone from Syracuse (IL). Designated INF Jose Marmolejos for assignment. Placed RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 22. Placed 3B Anthony Rendon on the paternity list.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed C Phildrick Llewellyn. Released INF Riley MacDonald.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP Brad Schaenzer.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released DL Malik McDowell and CB DeAndre Elliott. Placed S Kam Chancellor on the reserve-PUP list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Claude Pelon. Placed OT John Theus on the NFI list.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Mitchell Gale from the practice roster.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS RAPIDS — Signed F Bryan Moore to a one-year contract.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Re-signed D Ben Danford and F Darby Llewellyn.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Ashley Martinez softball coach.
OHIO STATE — Named Brian Hartline interim wide receivers coach.
