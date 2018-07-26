Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Thursday’s Sports Transactions

July 26, 2018 3:14 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired C Martin Maldonado from the Los Angeles Angels for LHP Patrick Sandoval and international bonus pool money.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired 1B Chad Spanberger, OF Forrest Wall and a player to be named or cash considerations from Colorado for RHP Seunghwan Oh.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed 3b Kris Bryant on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 24. Recalled INF David Bote from Iowa (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired RHP Joakim Soria from the Chicago White Sox for LHP Kodi Medeiros and RHP Wilber Perez.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of LHP Tommy Milone from Syracuse (IL). Designated INF Jose Marmolejos for assignment. Placed RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 22. Placed 3B Anthony Rendon on the paternity list.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed C Phildrick Llewellyn. Released INF Riley MacDonald.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP Brad Schaenzer.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released DL Malik McDowell and CB DeAndre Elliott. Placed S Kam Chancellor on the reserve-PUP list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Claude Pelon. Placed OT John Theus on the NFI list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Mitchell Gale from the practice roster.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS RAPIDS — Signed F Bryan Moore to a one-year contract.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Re-signed D Ben Danford and F Darby Llewellyn.

COLLEGE

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Ashley Martinez softball coach.

OHIO STATE — Named Brian Hartline interim wide receivers coach.

