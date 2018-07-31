Tigers 2, Reds 1

Cincinnati Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Ervin lf 4 1 2 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 Goodrum 2b 3 1 1 1 Suarez 3b 3 0 1 1 V.Mrtin dh 3 0 0 0 Gennett dh 3 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Joh.Hck 1b 3 0 1 0 D.Hrrra 2b 3 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 2 0 0 0 Dixon rf 3 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 3 1 0 0 Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0 Gerber lf 3 0 1 1 Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 27 2 3 2

Cincinnati 000 000 001—1 Detroit 000 100 01x—2

DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Cincinnati 4, Detroit 2. 2B_Ervin (5), Votto (22), Suarez (18), Gerber (1). 3B_Ervin (1). HR_Goodrum (10). SF_Suarez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Cincinnati Bailey L,1-8 8 3 2 2 1 6 Detroit Boyd W,6-9 8 4 0 0 1 7 Greene S,22-25 1 1 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:18. A_24,929 (41,297).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.