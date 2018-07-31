Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers 2, Reds 1

July 31, 2018 9:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cincinnati Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0
Ervin lf 4 1 2 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 0
Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 Goodrum 2b 3 1 1 1
Suarez 3b 3 0 1 1 V.Mrtin dh 3 0 0 0
Gennett dh 3 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0
Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Joh.Hck 1b 3 0 1 0
D.Hrrra 2b 3 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 2 0 0 0
Dixon rf 3 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 3 1 0 0
Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0 Gerber lf 3 0 1 1
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 27 2 3 2
Cincinnati 000 000 001—1
Detroit 000 100 01x—2

DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Cincinnati 4, Detroit 2. 2B_Ervin (5), Votto (22), Suarez (18), Gerber (1). 3B_Ervin (1). HR_Goodrum (10). SF_Suarez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Bailey L,1-8 8 3 2 2 1 6
Detroit
Boyd W,6-9 8 4 0 0 1 7
Greene S,22-25 1 1 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:18. A_24,929 (41,297).

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington