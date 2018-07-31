Tigers 2, Reds 1

|Cincinnati
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Peraza ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ervin lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cstllns rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|V.Mrtin dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gennett dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Joh.Hck 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Hrrra 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.McCnn c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dixon rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hmilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gerber lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|27
|2
|3
|2
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|001—1
|Detroit
|000
|100
|01x—2
DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Cincinnati 4, Detroit 2. 2B_Ervin (5), Votto (22), Suarez (18), Gerber (1). 3B_Ervin (1). HR_Goodrum (10). SF_Suarez (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Bailey L,1-8
|8
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Detroit
|Boyd W,6-9
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Greene S,22-25
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:18. A_24,929 (41,297).
