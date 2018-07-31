Tigers 2, Reds 1

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peraza ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Ervin lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Gennett dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Herrera 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Dixon rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|1
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Hicks 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|McCann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Gerber lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|27
|2
|3
|2
|1
|6
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|0
|Detroit
|000
|100
|01x—2
|3
|0
LOB_Cincinnati 4, Detroit 2. 2B_Ervin (5), Votto (22), Suarez (18), Gerber (1). 3B_Ervin (1). HR_Goodrum (10), off Bailey. RBIs_Suarez (81), Goodrum (34), Gerber (1). SF_Suarez.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Barnhart 2); Detroit 1 (Jones). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 6; Detroit 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Gennett. FIDP_Barnhart.
DP_Detroit 1 (Jones, McCann).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey, L, 1-8
|8
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|111
|5.87
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, W, 6-9
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|105
|4.22
|Greene, S, 22-25
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.20
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:18. A_24,929 (41,297).
