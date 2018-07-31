Tigers 2, Reds 1

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Ervin lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .288 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Suarez 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .298 Gennett dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .316 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Herrera 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .176 Dixon rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Totals 30 1 5 1 1 8

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206 Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Goodrum 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .241 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Hicks 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267 McCann c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .226 Iglesias ss 3 1 0 0 0 0 .264 Gerber lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .200 Totals 27 2 3 2 1 6

Cincinnati 000 000 001—1 5 0 Detroit 000 100 01x—2 3 0

LOB_Cincinnati 4, Detroit 2. 2B_Ervin (5), Votto (22), Suarez (18), Gerber (1). 3B_Ervin (1). HR_Goodrum (10), off Bailey. RBIs_Suarez (81), Goodrum (34), Gerber (1). SF_Suarez.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Barnhart 2); Detroit 1 (Jones). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 6; Detroit 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Gennett. FIDP_Barnhart.

DP_Detroit 1 (Jones, McCann).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bailey, L, 1-8 8 3 2 2 1 6 111 5.87 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, W, 6-9 8 4 0 0 1 7 105 4.22 Greene, S, 22-25 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 4.20

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:18. A_24,929 (41,297).

