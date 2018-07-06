Tigers 3, Rangers 1

Texas Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo dh 4 1 2 1 J.Jones cf 4 1 1 1 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0 Beltre 3b 4 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 3 0 1 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Adduci 1b 3 1 0 0 R.Chrns c 3 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 1 1 2 Guzman 1b 3 0 1 0 Ro.Rdrg 3b 3 0 1 0 Rua lf 2 0 1 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0 DShelds cf 3 0 0 0 V.Reyes lf 3 0 1 0 Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 29 3 5 3

Texas 100 000 000—1 Detroit 020 000 01x—3

LOB_Texas 3, Detroit 2. HR_Choo (17), J.Jones (7), J.McCann (5). CS_DeShields (3). S_Rua (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Colon L,5-6 8 5 3 3 0 3 Detroit Zimmermann W,4-0 8 4 1 1 0 11 Jimenez S,3-6 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:05. A_27,316 (41,297).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.