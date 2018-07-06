Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers 3, Rangers 1

July 6, 2018 9:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 4 1 2 1 J.Jones cf 4 1 1 1
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0
Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0
Beltre 3b 4 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 3 0 1 0
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Adduci 1b 3 1 0 0
R.Chrns c 3 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 1 1 2
Guzman 1b 3 0 1 0 Ro.Rdrg 3b 3 0 1 0
Rua lf 2 0 1 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0
DShelds cf 3 0 0 0 V.Reyes lf 3 0 1 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 29 3 5 3
Texas 100 000 000—1
Detroit 020 000 01x—3

LOB_Texas 3, Detroit 2. HR_Choo (17), J.Jones (7), J.McCann (5). CS_DeShields (3). S_Rua (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Colon L,5-6 8 5 3 3 0 3
Detroit
Zimmermann W,4-0 8 4 1 1 0 11
Jimenez S,3-6 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:05. A_27,316 (41,297).

Advertisement

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington