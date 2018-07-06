Tigers 3, Rangers 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .291 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .271 Beltre 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .297 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .207 Guzman 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Rua lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .192 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Totals 30 1 5 1 0 12

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .221 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Adduci 1b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .250 McCann c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .224 Rodriguez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .194 Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Reyes lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Totals 29 3 5 3 0 3

Texas 100 000 000—1 5 0 Detroit 020 000 01x—3 5 0

LOB_Texas 3, Detroit 2. HR_Choo (17), off Zimmermann; McCann (5), off Colon; Jones (7), off Colon. RBIs_Choo (42), Jones (22), McCann 2 (25). CS_DeShields (3). S_Rua.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (DeShields); Detroit 1 (Jones). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; Detroit 0 for 1.

Advertisement

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Colon, L, 5-6 8 5 3 3 0 3 97 4.65 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann, W, 4-0 8 4 1 1 0 11 96 3.51 Jimenez, S, 3-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.85

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:05. A_27,316 (41,297).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.