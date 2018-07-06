Tigers 3, Rangers 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Rua lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|0
|12
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Adduci 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|McCann c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.224
|Rodriguez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Reyes lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|0
|3
|Texas
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|Detroit
|020
|000
|01x—3
|5
|0
LOB_Texas 3, Detroit 2. HR_Choo (17), off Zimmermann; McCann (5), off Colon; Jones (7), off Colon. RBIs_Choo (42), Jones (22), McCann 2 (25). CS_DeShields (3). S_Rua.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (DeShields); Detroit 1 (Jones). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; Detroit 0 for 1.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Colon, L, 5-6
|8
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|97
|4.65
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, W, 4-0
|8
|4
|1
|1
|0
|11
|96
|3.51
|Jimenez, S, 3-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.85
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:05. A_27,316 (41,297).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.