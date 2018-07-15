Tigers 6, Astros 3

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Goodrum lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Castellanos dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.305
|Adduci 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|Hicks c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.278
|Rodriguez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Candelario 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.225
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|6
|0
|16
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.332
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.310
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Gonzalez ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|a-Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Federowicz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Totals
|28
|3
|4
|1
|3
|6
|Detroit
|030
|012
|000—6
|6
|0
|Houston
|010
|100
|001—3
|4
|1
a-struck out for Stassi in the 8th.
E_Verlander (1). LOB_Houston 2. 2B_Bregman (31). HR_Hicks (9), off Verlander; Candelario (13), off Verlander; Goodrum (9), off Verlander; Adduci (1), off Verlander. RBIs_Goodrum (32), Adduci (3), Hicks 2 (32), Candelario 2 (35), Gurriel (52). CS_Gonzalez (2). SF_Candelario, Gurriel.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Altuve). RISP_; Houston 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Gattis, Reddick, Altuve. GIDP_Reddick.
DP_Detroit 1 (Adduci, Iglesias).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liriano
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|61
|4.67
|VerHagen, W, 1-2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|34
|7.11
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.68
|Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.72
|Greene
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.05
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 9-5
|6
|6
|6
|5
|0
|12
|91
|2.29
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.79
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.96
|Sipp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|1.93
WP_VerHagen.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:28. A_39,455 (41,168).
