Tigers 6, Astros 3

July 15, 2018 4:56 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Goodrum lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Castellanos dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .305
Adduci 1b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .208
Hicks c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .278
Rodriguez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .196
Candelario 3b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .225
Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .221
Totals 32 6 6 6 0 16
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .249
Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .288
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .332
Gurriel 1b 2 2 1 1 1 0 .310
Gattis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Gonzalez ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .230
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Stassi c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .253
a-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .148
Federowicz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .297
Totals 28 3 4 1 3 6
Detroit 030 012 000—6 6 0
Houston 010 100 001—3 4 1

a-struck out for Stassi in the 8th.

E_Verlander (1). LOB_Houston 2. 2B_Bregman (31). HR_Hicks (9), off Verlander; Candelario (13), off Verlander; Goodrum (9), off Verlander; Adduci (1), off Verlander. RBIs_Goodrum (32), Adduci (3), Hicks 2 (32), Candelario 2 (35), Gurriel (52). CS_Gonzalez (2). SF_Candelario, Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Altuve). RISP_; Houston 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Gattis, Reddick, Altuve. GIDP_Reddick.

DP_Detroit 1 (Adduci, Iglesias).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Liriano 3 1 1 1 3 3 61 4.67
VerHagen, W, 1-2 3 2 1 1 0 2 34 7.11
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 3.68
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.72
Greene 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 4.05
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, L, 9-5 6 6 6 5 0 12 91 2.29
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.79
McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.96
Sipp 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 1.93

WP_VerHagen.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:28. A_39,455 (41,168).

