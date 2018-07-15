Tigers 6, Astros 3

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Goodrum lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Castellanos dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .305 Adduci 1b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .208 Hicks c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .278 Rodriguez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .196 Candelario 3b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .225 Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Totals 32 6 6 6 0 16

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .249 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .288 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .332 Gurriel 1b 2 2 1 1 1 0 .310 Gattis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Gonzalez ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .230 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Stassi c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .253 a-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .148 Federowicz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .297 Totals 28 3 4 1 3 6

Detroit 030 012 000—6 6 0 Houston 010 100 001—3 4 1

a-struck out for Stassi in the 8th.

E_Verlander (1). LOB_Houston 2. 2B_Bregman (31). HR_Hicks (9), off Verlander; Candelario (13), off Verlander; Goodrum (9), off Verlander; Adduci (1), off Verlander. RBIs_Goodrum (32), Adduci (3), Hicks 2 (32), Candelario 2 (35), Gurriel (52). CS_Gonzalez (2). SF_Candelario, Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Altuve). RISP_; Houston 1 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gattis, Reddick, Altuve. GIDP_Reddick.

DP_Detroit 1 (Adduci, Iglesias).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Liriano 3 1 1 1 3 3 61 4.67 VerHagen, W, 1-2 3 2 1 1 0 2 34 7.11 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 3.68 Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.72 Greene 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 4.05 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, L, 9-5 6 6 6 5 0 12 91 2.29 Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.79 McHugh 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.96 Sipp 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 1.93

WP_VerHagen.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:28. A_39,455 (41,168).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.