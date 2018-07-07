Listen Live Sports

Tigers 7, Rangers 2

July 7, 2018 7:38 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .294
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256
Guzman 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270
1-Tocci pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .069
Beltre 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .296
Kiner-Falefa 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Odor 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .234
Profar 1b-ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .247
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .190
Chirinos c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .203
DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Totals 35 2 8 2 1 9
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mahtook lf 5 0 2 1 0 3 .211
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .301
Goodrum 2b 4 1 4 0 1 0 .251
Hicks 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .284
Martinez dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .243
a-Reyes ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Candelario 3b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .231
McCann c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .220
Iglesias ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .273
Jones cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .220
Totals 36 7 12 4 6 12
Texas 000 001 001—2 8 1
Detroit 700 000 00x—7 12 0

a-singled for Martinez in the 8th.

1-ran for Mazara in the 8th.

E_DeShields (4). LOB_Texas 7, Detroit 12. 2B_Choo 2 (20), Odor (11), Profar (23), Mahtook (4), Goodrum (18), Iglesias (21). HR_Odor (5), off Fiers; Castellanos (15), off Hamels. RBIs_Odor (23), Chirinos (36), Mahtook (5), Castellanos (55), Hicks (30), Iglesias (32). SB_Goodrum (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Andrus, Beltre, Odor 2, Gallo); Detroit 7 (Castellanos 2, Candelario 3, McCann 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 9; Detroit 3 for 17.

Runners moved up_Mazara, Gallo, Chirinos, Martinez. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Profar).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hamels, L, 4-8 2-3 5 7 3 2 2 41 4.28
Moore 4 1-3 2 0 0 4 6 85 7.08
Claudio 3 5 0 0 0 4 57 4.46
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers, W, 6-5 6 5 1 1 1 6 98 3.65
Hardy 2 2 0 0 0 3 35 3.31
Wilson 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 4.05

Inherited runners-scored_Moore 1-0. HBP_Moore (Jones). WP_Moore 2. PB_McCann (4).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:08. A_29,174 (41,297).

