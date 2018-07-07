Tigers 7, Rangers 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .294 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Guzman 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270 1-Tocci pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .069 Beltre 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .296 Kiner-Falefa 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Odor 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .234 Profar 1b-ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .247 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .190 Chirinos c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .203 DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Totals 35 2 8 2 1 9

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mahtook lf 5 0 2 1 0 3 .211 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .301 Goodrum 2b 4 1 4 0 1 0 .251 Hicks 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .284 Martinez dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .243 a-Reyes ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .241 Candelario 3b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .231 McCann c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .220 Iglesias ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .273 Jones cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .220 Totals 36 7 12 4 6 12

Texas 000 001 001—2 8 1 Detroit 700 000 00x—7 12 0

a-singled for Martinez in the 8th.

1-ran for Mazara in the 8th.

E_DeShields (4). LOB_Texas 7, Detroit 12. 2B_Choo 2 (20), Odor (11), Profar (23), Mahtook (4), Goodrum (18), Iglesias (21). HR_Odor (5), off Fiers; Castellanos (15), off Hamels. RBIs_Odor (23), Chirinos (36), Mahtook (5), Castellanos (55), Hicks (30), Iglesias (32). SB_Goodrum (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Andrus, Beltre, Odor 2, Gallo); Detroit 7 (Castellanos 2, Candelario 3, McCann 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 9; Detroit 3 for 17.

Runners moved up_Mazara, Gallo, Chirinos, Martinez. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Profar).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels, L, 4-8 2-3 5 7 3 2 2 41 4.28 Moore 4 1-3 2 0 0 4 6 85 7.08 Claudio 3 5 0 0 0 4 57 4.46 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, W, 6-5 6 5 1 1 1 6 98 3.65 Hardy 2 2 0 0 0 3 35 3.31 Wilson 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 4.05

Inherited runners-scored_Moore 1-0. HBP_Moore (Jones). WP_Moore 2. PB_McCann (4).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:08. A_29,174 (41,297).

