Tigers 7, Rangers 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Guzman 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|1-Tocci pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.069
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Profar 1b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|1
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mahtook lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.211
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.301
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Hicks 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|a-Reyes ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|McCann c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Jones cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|4
|6
|12
|Texas
|000
|001
|001—2
|8
|1
|Detroit
|700
|000
|00x—7
|12
|0
a-singled for Martinez in the 8th.
1-ran for Mazara in the 8th.
E_DeShields (4). LOB_Texas 7, Detroit 12. 2B_Choo 2 (20), Odor (11), Profar (23), Mahtook (4), Goodrum (18), Iglesias (21). HR_Odor (5), off Fiers; Castellanos (15), off Hamels. RBIs_Odor (23), Chirinos (36), Mahtook (5), Castellanos (55), Hicks (30), Iglesias (32). SB_Goodrum (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Andrus, Beltre, Odor 2, Gallo); Detroit 7 (Castellanos 2, Candelario 3, McCann 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 9; Detroit 3 for 17.
Runners moved up_Mazara, Gallo, Chirinos, Martinez. GIDP_Martinez.
DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Profar).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels, L, 4-8
|2-3
|5
|7
|3
|2
|2
|41
|4.28
|Moore
|4
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|85
|7.08
|Claudio
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|57
|4.46
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, W, 6-5
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|98
|3.65
|Hardy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|3.31
|Wilson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|4.05
Inherited runners-scored_Moore 1-0. HBP_Moore (Jones). WP_Moore 2. PB_McCann (4).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:08. A_29,174 (41,297).
