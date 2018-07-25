Tigers 8, Royals 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.298
|Hicks c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.271
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.238
|1-Adduci pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Rodriguez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Iglesias ss
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.265
|Reyes lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|6
|4
|10
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|Herrera dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Moustakas 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Bonifacio rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Dozier 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Mondesi 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Totals
|39
|4
|11
|4
|0
|8
|Detroit
|010
|402
|001—8
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|010
|010
|002—4
|11
|0
1-ran for Martinez in the 9th.
E_Goodrum (7). LOB_Detroit 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Goodrum (21), Hicks (12), Moustakas (20), Gordon (12). 3B_Merrifield (1). HR_Iglesias (4), off Duffy. RBIs_Candelario (39), Martinez 2 (34), Iglesias 3 (41), Merrifield (32), Herrera (9), Moustakas (62), Gordon (20). SB_Merrifield (19). S_Rodriguez.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Castellanos, Rodriguez, Iglesias); Kansas City 3 (Merrifield, Moustakas, Perez). RISP_Detroit 5 for 10; Kansas City 4 for 9.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, W, 5-9
|6
|7
|2
|2
|0
|7
|95
|4.53
|VerHagen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|6.75
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.32
|Greene
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|4.19
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy, L, 6-9
|5
|2-3
|9
|7
|7
|2
|6
|107
|4.70
|Sparkman
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|4.70
|Adam
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|26
|4.94
Inherited runners-scored_Sparkman 1-0. WP_Boyd, Duffy 2, Adam 2.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_2:50. A_17,382 (37,903).
