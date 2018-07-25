Tigers 8, Royals 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .231 Goodrum 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .243 Castellanos rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .298 Hicks c 3 2 2 0 2 1 .271 Martinez dh 5 1 3 2 0 0 .238 1-Adduci pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Rodriguez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .164 Jones cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .206 Iglesias ss 3 2 1 3 1 0 .265 Reyes lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .226 Totals 37 8 11 6 4 10

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield cf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .300 Herrera dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .252 Moustakas 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .249 Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Bonifacio rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Dozier 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .204 Gordon lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .236 Escobar ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .203 Mondesi 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .263 Totals 39 4 11 4 0 8

Detroit 010 402 001—8 11 1 Kansas City 010 010 002—4 11 0

1-ran for Martinez in the 9th.

E_Goodrum (7). LOB_Detroit 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Goodrum (21), Hicks (12), Moustakas (20), Gordon (12). 3B_Merrifield (1). HR_Iglesias (4), off Duffy. RBIs_Candelario (39), Martinez 2 (34), Iglesias 3 (41), Merrifield (32), Herrera (9), Moustakas (62), Gordon (20). SB_Merrifield (19). S_Rodriguez.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Castellanos, Rodriguez, Iglesias); Kansas City 3 (Merrifield, Moustakas, Perez). RISP_Detroit 5 for 10; Kansas City 4 for 9.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, W, 5-9 6 7 2 2 0 7 95 4.53 VerHagen 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 6.75 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.32 Greene 1 3 2 2 0 1 19 4.19 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy, L, 6-9 5 2-3 9 7 7 2 6 107 4.70 Sparkman 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 32 4.70 Adam 1 1 1 1 2 2 26 4.94

Inherited runners-scored_Sparkman 1-0. WP_Boyd, Duffy 2, Adam 2.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:50. A_17,382 (37,903).

