Tigers 8, Royals 4

July 25, 2018 5:16 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .231
Goodrum 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .243
Castellanos rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .298
Hicks c 3 2 2 0 2 1 .271
Martinez dh 5 1 3 2 0 0 .238
1-Adduci pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Rodriguez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .164
Jones cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .206
Iglesias ss 3 2 1 3 1 0 .265
Reyes lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .226
Totals 37 8 11 6 4 10
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield cf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .300
Herrera dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .252
Moustakas 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .249
Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Bonifacio rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Dozier 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .204
Gordon lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .236
Escobar ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .203
Mondesi 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .263
Totals 39 4 11 4 0 8
Detroit 010 402 001—8 11 1
Kansas City 010 010 002—4 11 0

1-ran for Martinez in the 9th.

E_Goodrum (7). LOB_Detroit 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Goodrum (21), Hicks (12), Moustakas (20), Gordon (12). 3B_Merrifield (1). HR_Iglesias (4), off Duffy. RBIs_Candelario (39), Martinez 2 (34), Iglesias 3 (41), Merrifield (32), Herrera (9), Moustakas (62), Gordon (20). SB_Merrifield (19). S_Rodriguez.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Castellanos, Rodriguez, Iglesias); Kansas City 3 (Merrifield, Moustakas, Perez). RISP_Detroit 5 for 10; Kansas City 4 for 9.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, W, 5-9 6 7 2 2 0 7 95 4.53
VerHagen 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 6.75
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.32
Greene 1 3 2 2 0 1 19 4.19
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy, L, 6-9 5 2-3 9 7 7 2 6 107 4.70
Sparkman 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 32 4.70
Adam 1 1 1 1 2 2 26 4.94

Inherited runners-scored_Sparkman 1-0. WP_Boyd, Duffy 2, Adam 2.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:50. A_17,382 (37,903).

