Tigers 9, Blue Jays 1

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martin cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .257 1-Reyes pr-lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .214 Castellanos rf 5 1 2 4 0 0 .310 Candelario 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .234 Hicks 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .280 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238 McCann c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .230 Goodrum 2b 4 3 4 0 0 0 .236 Iglesias ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .273 Jones lf-cf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .223 Totals 37 9 13 9 2 5

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247 a-Morales ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Hernandez lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .257 Solarte 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Sweeney 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smoak 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .235 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251 Martin c-ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .168 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Diaz ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .247 Maile c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Travis 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .228 Totals 33 1 6 1 0 6

Detroit 000 052 002—9 13 0 Toronto 100 000 000—1 6 0

a-flied out for Granderson in the 8th.

1-ran for Martin in the 5th.

LOB_Detroit 3, Toronto 5. 2B_Goodrum (15), Jones (15), Reyes (2), Smoak (21). 3B_Hernandez (6). HR_Castellanos (13), off Happ; Jones (6), off Guilmet. RBIs_Martin (29), Castellanos 4 (53), Iglesias 2 (30), Jones 2 (21), Smoak (41).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Martin, Candelario); Toronto 2 (Hernandez, Pillar). RISP_Detroit 3 for 6; Toronto 1 for 5.

GIDP_Candelario, Martinez, Iglesias.

DP_Toronto 3 (Diaz, Travis, Smoak), (Diaz, Travis, Smoak), (Smoak, Diaz).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann, W, 3-0 7 5 1 1 0 6 97 3.91 Hardy 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.51 Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.03 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ, L, 10-4 5 2-3 10 7 7 1 4 97 4.03 Axford 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 4.46 Petricka 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 4.82 Guilmet 1 3 2 2 0 1 23 12.46

Inherited runners-scored_Axford 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:31. A_37,445 (53,506).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.