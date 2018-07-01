Listen Live Sports

Tigers 9, Blue Jays 1

July 1, 2018 4:10 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martin cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .257
1-Reyes pr-lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .214
Castellanos rf 5 1 2 4 0 0 .310
Candelario 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .234
Hicks 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .280
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238
McCann c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .230
Goodrum 2b 4 3 4 0 0 0 .236
Iglesias ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .273
Jones lf-cf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .223
Totals 37 9 13 9 2 5
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247
a-Morales ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Hernandez lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .257
Solarte 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Sweeney 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smoak 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .235
Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251
Martin c-ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .168
Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Diaz ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .247
Maile c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Travis 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .228
Totals 33 1 6 1 0 6
Detroit 000 052 002—9 13 0
Toronto 100 000 000—1 6 0

a-flied out for Granderson in the 8th.

1-ran for Martin in the 5th.

LOB_Detroit 3, Toronto 5. 2B_Goodrum (15), Jones (15), Reyes (2), Smoak (21). 3B_Hernandez (6). HR_Castellanos (13), off Happ; Jones (6), off Guilmet. RBIs_Martin (29), Castellanos 4 (53), Iglesias 2 (30), Jones 2 (21), Smoak (41).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Martin, Candelario); Toronto 2 (Hernandez, Pillar). RISP_Detroit 3 for 6; Toronto 1 for 5.

GIDP_Candelario, Martinez, Iglesias.

DP_Toronto 3 (Diaz, Travis, Smoak), (Diaz, Travis, Smoak), (Smoak, Diaz).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, W, 3-0 7 5 1 1 0 6 97 3.91
Hardy 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.51
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.03
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, L, 10-4 5 2-3 10 7 7 1 4 97 4.03
Axford 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 4.46
Petricka 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 4.82
Guilmet 1 3 2 2 0 1 23 12.46

Inherited runners-scored_Axford 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:31. A_37,445 (53,506).

