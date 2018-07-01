Tigers 9, Blue Jays 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martin cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|1-Reyes pr-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.310
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Hicks 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Jones lf-cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.223
|Totals
|37
|9
|13
|9
|2
|5
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|a-Morales ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Solarte 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Sweeney 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Martin c-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.168
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Diaz ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Travis 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|0
|6
|Detroit
|000
|052
|002—9
|13
|0
|Toronto
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
a-flied out for Granderson in the 8th.
1-ran for Martin in the 5th.
LOB_Detroit 3, Toronto 5. 2B_Goodrum (15), Jones (15), Reyes (2), Smoak (21). 3B_Hernandez (6). HR_Castellanos (13), off Happ; Jones (6), off Guilmet. RBIs_Martin (29), Castellanos 4 (53), Iglesias 2 (30), Jones 2 (21), Smoak (41).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Martin, Candelario); Toronto 2 (Hernandez, Pillar). RISP_Detroit 3 for 6; Toronto 1 for 5.
GIDP_Candelario, Martinez, Iglesias.
DP_Toronto 3 (Diaz, Travis, Smoak), (Diaz, Travis, Smoak), (Smoak, Diaz).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, W, 3-0
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|97
|3.91
|Hardy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.51
|Greene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.03
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, L, 10-4
|5
|2-3
|10
|7
|7
|1
|4
|97
|4.03
|Axford
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.46
|Petricka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.82
|Guilmet
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|12.46
Inherited runners-scored_Axford 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_2:31. A_37,445 (53,506).
