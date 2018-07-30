Listen Live Sports

Tigers prospect Franklin Perez being shut down for season

July 30, 2018 10:08 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Tigers prospect Franklin Perez is being shut down for the rest of the season with right shoulder capsular inflammation.

Detroit acquired the right-hander in last year’s trade that sent Justin Verlander to Houston . Perez also dealt with a right lat strain earlier this year.

Perez went 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA in four starts this season for Class A Lakeland, and he was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts in the Gulf Coast League.

A spokesman for the Tigers said Perez is being shut down for precautionary reasons to work on shoulder stability.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

