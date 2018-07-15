Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Timbers extend unbeaten streak to 12 in 0-0 draw at LAFC

July 15, 2018 8:32 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeff Attinella saved Carlos Vela’s header in the 94th minute and the Portland Timbers played to a scoreless draw against Los Angeles FC on Sunday.

Attinella finished with six saves for his fifth clean sheet of the season and the Timbers (8-3-6) extended their unbeaten streak to 12 in MLS and 14 in all competitions.

LAFC (10-4-5) goalkeeper Tyler Miller parried away Sebastian Blanco’s close-range blast in the 70th minute and had six saves for his sixth shutout of the year.

Lee Nguyen was sent off in the 84th minute when his cleat caught Blanco’s leg.

LAFC remained unbeaten at home in all nine matches this season.

The teams will face each other again on Wednesday for the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

