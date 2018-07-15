Timbers-Los Angeles, Sums

|Portland
|0
|0—0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0—0
First half_None.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Portland, Jeff Attinella; Los Angeles, Tyler Miller.
Yellow Cards_Feilhaber, Los Angeles, 43rd; Chara, Portland, 48th; Blanco, Portland, 84th; Zimmermann, Los Angeles, 93rd.
Red Cards_Nguyen, Los Angeles, 85th.
Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Ian Anderson. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.
A_22,000 (22,000)
Portland_Jeff Attinella; Julio Cascante, Larrys Mabiala, Alvas Powell (Vytautas Andriuskevicius, 82nd), Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Lawrence Olum, Andy Polo (Andres Flores, 73rd), Diego Valeri; Samuel Armenteros.
Los Angeles_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour, Laurent Ciman, Joao Moutinho (Jordan Harvey, 67th), Walker Zimmermann; Benny Feilhaber (Marcos Urena, 82nd), Mark Anthony Kaye, Lee Nguyen; Adama Diomande, Diego Rossi (Latif Blessing, 64th), Carlos Vela.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.