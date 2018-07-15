Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Timbers-Los Angeles, Sums

July 15, 2018 8:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Portland 0 0—0
Los Angeles 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Portland, Jeff Attinella; Los Angeles, Tyler Miller.

Yellow Cards_Feilhaber, Los Angeles, 43rd; Chara, Portland, 48th; Blanco, Portland, 84th; Zimmermann, Los Angeles, 93rd.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Red Cards_Nguyen, Los Angeles, 85th.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Ian Anderson. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.

A_22,000 (22,000)

Lineups

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Julio Cascante, Larrys Mabiala, Alvas Powell (Vytautas Andriuskevicius, 82nd), Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Lawrence Olum, Andy Polo (Andres Flores, 73rd), Diego Valeri; Samuel Armenteros.

Los Angeles_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour, Laurent Ciman, Joao Moutinho (Jordan Harvey, 67th), Walker Zimmermann; Benny Feilhaber (Marcos Urena, 82nd), Mark Anthony Kaye, Lee Nguyen; Adama Diomande, Diego Rossi (Latif Blessing, 64th), Carlos Vela.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington