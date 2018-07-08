Timbers unbeaten in 11 matches after topping Earthquakes 2-1

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Samuel Armenteros scored two goals and the Portland Timbers extended their MLS unbeaten streak to 11 matches with a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Armenteros scored during the 14th and 53rd minutes for the Timbers (8-3-5).

Portland, 0-3-2 to start the season, is tied for fourth in the West Division. The Timbers, who have an unbeaten streak of 13, counting U.S. Open Cup matches, haven’t lost since falling to Orlando on April 8. The Timbers, 8-0-3 during this run, have the longest unbeaten streak in the MLS this season. The franchise record is 15 matches.

San Jose (2-10-6) extended its winless streak to nine games. Florian Jungwirth scored the Earthquakes’ lone goal during the 87th minute.

ATLANTA UNITED 2, UNION 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Josef Martinez and Hector Villalba each scored to help Atlanta United beat the Philadelphia Union.

Brad Guzan had three saves in his sixth shutout of the season for Atlanta (12-4-4).

Martinez scored his MLS-leading 18th goal of the season to give Atlanta a 1-0 in the 58th minute, converting from the spot after Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake conceded a penalty in the area drawn by Miguel Almiron.

Villalba put away a cross by Almiron into a wide-open net to cap the scoring in the 76th.

Philadelphia (6-9-3) has lost four of its last five overall and is winless, including three consecutive losses, in four games with Atlanta all-time.

IMPACT 2, RAPIDS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Saphir Taider scored two goals a minute apart early in the second half, and the Impact held on to beat the Colorado Rapids for their fourth straight win.

The Impact (8-11-0) have won five of their last six games to get back into the hunt for a playoff spot in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Substitute Dominique Badji scored for the Rapids (4-12-3), who lost a second game in a row and fell to 1-6-1 on the road.

SOUNDERS 0, REVOLUTION 0, TIE

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Turner recorded his fourth shutout of the season and the New England Revolution played to a scoreless draw with the Seattle Sounders.

Turner made one save for the Revs (7-4-7) and Stefan Frei needed one save in his clean sheet for the Sounders (4-9-4).

New England extended its unbeaten streak to seven.

DYNAMO 3, MINNESOTA UNITED 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Philippe Senderos scored twice and the Houston Dynamo beat Minnesota United.

The Dynamo (7-6-4) took the lead in the 36th minute when Alberth Elis headed down Romell Quioto’s corner in front of Senderos, who hammered it home from close range.

Senderos headed home another corner from Quioto from the middle of the area to double the lead in the 52nd minute. Elis added a second-half stoppage-time goal.

Minnesota United lost its fourth in five games and dropped to 6-11-1.

TORONTO FC 2, SPORTING KC 2, TIE

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (AP) — Jordan Hamilton tied it in the 69th minute and Toronto FC held on for a draw with Sporting Kansas City.

Hamilton made it 2-all with a left-footed shot from 25 yards straightaway that curled inside the left post. The tie snapped a three-game losing streak for Toronto FC (4-10-4).

Ilie Sanchez and Johnny Russell gave Sporting KC (9-4-6) a 2-1 lead with a pair of goals in the second half. Sanchez scored in the 57th minute, while Russell got his goal in the 61st.

Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring in the 25th minute for Toronto.

REAL SALT LAKE 2, FC DALLAS 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Albert Rusnak scored on an early penalty kick, Luis Silva added a stoppage-time goal and Real Salt Lake beat FC Dallas.

Sebastian Saucedo drew the foul against Kellyn Acosta to set up Rusnak’s goal in the 11th minute. Rusnak went low and to the left and goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez guessed the right way, but was unable to get to it.

Silva finished Jefferson Savarino’s cross to cap a breakaway in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

Real Salt Lake (9-8-2) started 10 homegrown players and subbed on an 11th to set an MLS record for most homegrown appearances in a single game.

FC Dallas dropped to 10-3-5 in losing their first game to a Western Conference opponent this season.

WHITECAPS 3, FIRE 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kei Kamara scored two goals and teen sensation Alphonso Davies had an assist and created several scoring chances in the Whitecaps’ victory over the Chicago Fire.

The 17-year-old Davies was foiled by the posts multiple times, including on a breakaway in the 30th minute where he bounced a shot off the iron, then shook his head in disbelief. Davies will play in the MLS All-Star game against Italian champion Juventus on Aug. 1 in Atlanta.

A battle in front of Chicago’s net in the 28th minute saw Fire goalkeeper Richard Sanchez stop a shot from Yordy Reyna. But the rebound bounced to Kamara, who rocketed the ball into the back of the net to open the scoring for the Whitecaps (7-7-5).

The Fire (6-8-5) tied it in the 42nd minute on Nemanja Nikolic’s goal.

Vancouver’s Jordan Mutch waltzed past Sanchez at the top of the box in the 46th minute for his first MLS goal. Tony Tchani scored for the fire in the 81st minute to make it a one-goal game.

GALAXY 4, CREW 0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Romain Alessandrini scored two goals as a substitute to help the Los Angeles Galaxy beat the Columbus Crew.

Ola Kamara opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, making a run through the middle of the area to finish Ashley Cole’s low cross.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic drew a penalty when Lalas Abubakar took him down in the area. Ibrahimovic converted from the spot in the 56th for his 11th goal in 14 appearances this season.

Alessandrini entered as a substitute for Kamara in the 60th minute and made it 3-0 for the Galaxy (7-7-4) in the 67th. He added a 20-yarder in the 93rd minute to cap the scoring.

The Crew (8-6-6) have lost three of their last four.

LOS ANGELES FC 4, ORLANDO CITY 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adama Diomande scored two goals to help Los Angeles FC beat Orlando City.

Orlando City (6-11-1), which played its first game with new coach James O’Connor after he was hired on June 29, has lost nine games in a row.

Diomande, who has three multigoal games and nine goals in seven appearances with LAFC (10-4-4), opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Latif Blessing made it 2-0 in the 32nd.

Sacha Kljestan scored for Orlando City in the 59th minute, but Diomande answered in the 82nd. Diego Rossi tapped a feed from Blessing into a wide-open net to cap the scoring about two minutes later.

Tyler Miller had a career-high eight saves for LAFC.

