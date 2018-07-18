Listen Live Sports

Titans’ Casey says he will protest during anthem this season

July 18, 2018 5:16 pm
 
Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey says he plans to protest during the national anthem this season, even if it means getting a fine.

Casey tells CNN that “I’m going to take a fine this year, why not? I’m going to protest during the flag. That’s what I’m going to say now.”

Titans officials had no immediate response.

The NFL approved a policy in May allowing players to protest during the national anthem by staying in the locker room but forbidding them from sitting or taking a knee if they’re on the field.

The NFL Players Association has filed a grievance with the league to challenge the policy.

Casey raised a fist at the end of the national anthem before games last season.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Information from: CNN, http://www.cnn.com

