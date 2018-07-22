Titans’ Dodd placed on ‘did not report’ list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans linebacker Kevin Dodd was placed on the “did not report” list on Sunday.

Dodd, a second-round pick in 2016, had skipped voluntary offseason workouts.

Quarterbacks, rookies and injured players reported on Sunday ahead of the rest of the team coming Wednesday.

Linebacker Rashaan Evans, the team’s top draft pick, was out with a “non-football illness.”

Right tackle Jack Conklin was placed on the physically unable to perform list. Conklin tore his left ACL in the team’s playoff loss to the Patriots in January.

