Titans say they’re releasing former second-round pick Dodd

July 24, 2018 4:50 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are releasing outside linebacker Kevin Dodd, an unceremonious finish for a former second-round pick who never came close to living up this draft position.

The Titans announced Tuesday in a one-sentence release that they plan to cut ties with Dodd, the 33rd overall pick in the 2016 draft.

This move comes two days after the Titans placed Dodd on the “did not report” list. Dodd also skipped voluntary offseason workouts before reporting to the team’s mandatory minicamp in June.

Dodd only reported to the Titans’ offseason program in June when staying away would have meant a fine.

Injuries limited Dodd for much of his Titans tenure. He appeared in only nine games in each of his two seasons with Tennessee. He recorded a total of one sack.

