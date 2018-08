Titans working to bolster depth for postseason run in camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In a perfect world, Brian Orakpo would like to play 25 snaps a game for the Tennessee Titans.

That would mean the Titans have enough talented linebackers on the roster to keep the 10-year veteran fresh rotating between the field and the sideline. Fresher legs all around also would mean more sacks and pressure on quarterbacks for a dominant combination.

“That’s how you stay fresh,” Orakpo said. “Philly did it, New York back in the day with Osi (Umenyiora) and (Michael) Strahan and all of them did it. That’s what it’s all about. I don’t want to be playing 90 snaps a game, who does? If that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes. But at the same time it’s all about depth, and we need those guys to step up and I know they will.”

Orakpo wants Tennessee to take a cue from the champion Philadelphia Eagles by building enough depth to survive when injuries hit and still be able to make a run at a championship. The Eagles had five key players miss the Super Bowl last February, including quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Titans are working to further strengthen the roster for a deeper playoff run this season with only two real holes to fill in their starting lineup after last year when they went 9-7 .

— Running back Derrick Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, showed he can replace DeMarco Murray by running for 156 yards in a playoff win at Kansas City in January.

— Inside linebacker Avery Williamson left for the Jets as a free agent , and the Titans have a handful of options there.

Tennessee signed inside veteran Will Compton, who started 33 of his 57 games over five seasons with Washington, and also traded up to draft Rashaan Evans of Alabama at No. 22 overall. The Titans also have Jayon Brown, who played extensively in passing downs as a rookie last season.

The Titans also drafted linebacker Harold Landry III at No. 41 overall, and he has gotten plenty of work with the first-team defense with Orakpo nursing a sore shoulder in camp.

Compton, who has been working with the first-team offense so far in camp, played only nine games last season before a Lisfranc injury ended his season. He said the Titans’ depth, chemistry and leadership helped convince him to join the Titans.

“Coming into this locker room, it’s definitely a player-led team, and those are the teams that can become great,” Compton said. “We’re not there yet. We have a long way to go, but the chemistry and the leadership is all there. And that’s what you need: a lot of experienced, veteran guys and everybody plays a role and everybody wants the same thing.”

The Titans also signed defensive lineman Bennie Logan to join three-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey, DaQuan Jones and Austin Johnson in the middle. Logan, who has started 63 of 74 career games with Philadelphia and Kansas City, was impressed by seeing the Titans in the AFC wild-card game Tennessee won last January against the Chiefs.

Even with Henry at running back, Titans general manager signed Dion Lewis away from New England as another option in the backfield. Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker says he loves looking around the offensive huddle in camp.

“It’s beautiful,” Walker said. “You’re going to have to focus on a lot of other people other than just No 82, so I’m excited about it.”

With all five starters back on the offensive line, general manager Jon Robinson still signed linemen with starting experience in Kevin Pamphile and Xavier Su’a-Filo . Robinson’s best work came in the secondary, signing cornerback Malcolm Butler after adding Logan Ryan as a free agent in 2017. Adoree Jackson, the 18th pick overall in 2017, started every game last year.

“We have depth no doubt,” Ryan said. “I think everybody who is not starting right now wants to start, and I think the guys that won’t make this team will make other teams.”

NOTES: WR Rishard Matthews, recovering from an unspecified injury, was added to the physically unable to perform list. Orakpo (shoulder), Evans, TE Jonnu Smith, DL Claude Pelon (right knee) and TE Luke Stocker did not practice.

