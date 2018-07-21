Listen Live Sports

Top seed Sevastova back in Bucharest Open final vs Martic

July 21, 2018 2:11 pm
 
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Top-seeded Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia returned to the Bucharest Open final after semifinal opponent Polona Hercog retired hurt after their first set on Saturday.

Sevastova won the set 6-1, and the eighth-seeded Hercog, of Slovenia, retired. Hercog started the match with her right thigh heavily strapped.

Sevastova also reached the Bucharest final in 2016, only to lose to local star Simona Halep on the clay.

On Sunday in the final, she will face fourth-seeded Petra Martic after the Croatian beat local hope and second seed Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-4, 6-4.

Buzarnescu hadn’t dropped a set all week until Martic converted her fourth set point to take the first. The Romanian showed her frustration throughout, easily out-hitting Martic for winners, 28, but also committing far more errors, 34.

Martic has reached her second career WTA final, six years after the first. She seeks her first title.

Meanwhile, Sevastova will be going for her third WTA title.

She lost to Martic in their only previous match, at the 2017 French Open third round.

