Top-seeded Cornet beats Minella in Gstaad clay-court final

July 22, 2018 10:41 am
 
GSTAAD, Switzerland (AP) — Top-seeded Alize Cornet of France won her sixth career title by beating Mandy Minella of Luxembourg 6-4, 7-6 (6) in the Ladies’ Championship Gstaad final on Sunday.

Minella, playing in her first final on tour at age 32, was seeking to become the third mother to win a WTA singles title in the past year.

The 48th-ranked Cornet did not drop a set all week in the Swiss Alps clay-court event to win her first title since January 2016, at the Hobart International in Australia.

Cornet won five of the 20 break points she held against the 226th-ranked Minella.

The 28-year-old Frenchwoman clinched the first set with a drop-shot winner, and saved two set points in the second-set tiebreaker.

