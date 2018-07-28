Listen Live Sports

Toronto FC beats Fire 3-0 for 1st home win since May

July 28, 2018 9:17 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Jozy Altidore, Jonathan Osorio and Sebastian Giovinco scored in the second half in Toronto FC’s 3-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Defending champion Toronto (6-11-4) won for the first time at home since May 18. Chicago (6-12-5) has lost five straight and is 1-5-3 in its last nine.

Altidore opened the scoring in the 52nd minute off a rebound. The U.S. star celebrated by taking off his orange boot and pretending to use it as a phone.

Osorio made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute, and Giovinco connected in the 89th.

