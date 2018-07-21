Toronto FC-Fire, Sums

Toronto 0 2—2 Chicago 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Toronto, Giovinco, 5 (Bradley), 47th minute. 2, Chicago, Nikolic, 10 (Edwards), 62nd. 3, Toronto, Osorio, 7, 65th.

Goalies_Toronto, Alex Bono; Chicago, Richard Sanchez.

Yellow Cards_Mavinga, Toronto, 41st; Corrales, Chicago, 47th; Morrow, Toronto, 61st.

Advertisement

Referee_Sorin Stoica. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Peter Balciunas. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_15,177 (20,000)

___

Lineups

Toronto_Alex Bono; Chris Mavinga (Nick Hagglund, 66th), Ashtone Morgan, Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta, Gregory van der Wiel; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Jonathan Osorio; Jozy Altidore (Victor Vazquez, 80th), Sebastian Giovinco.

Chicago_Richard Sanchez; Jonathan Campbell, Jorge Luis Corrales (Brandon Vincent, 48th), Kevin Ellis (Mo Adams, 73rd), Johan Kappelhof; Brandt Bronico, Diego Campos (Luis Solignac, 52nd), Aleksandar Katai, Bastian Schweinsteiger; Raheem Edwards, Nemanja Nikolic.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.