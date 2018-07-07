Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto FC snaps 3-game skid in 2-2 draw at Sporting KC

July 7, 2018 11:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (AP) — Jordan Hamilton tied it in the 69th minute and Toronto FC held on for a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Hamilton made it 2-all with a left-footed shot from 25 yards straightaway that curled inside the left post. The tie snapped a three-game losing streak for Toronto FC (4-10-4).

Ilie Sanchez and Johnny Russell had rallied Sporting KC (9-4-6) to a 2-1 lead with a quick pair of goals earlier in the second half. Sanchez scored from the spot in the 57th minute and Russell ran onto a well-played ball from Diego Rubio and finished across the goalkeeper in the 61st.

Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring in the 25th minute for Toronto, redirecting Justin Morrow’s cross into the net.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington