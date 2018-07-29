Tour de France Results

Sunday At Paris 21st (Final) Stage

A largely ceremonial 72.1-mile ride from Houilles to the Champs-Elysees

1. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, 2:46:36.

2. John Degenkolb, Germany, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

3. Arnaud Demare, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

4. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, Dimension Data, same time.

5. Christophe Laporte, France, Cofidis, same time.

6. Max Richeze, Argentina, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

7. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

8. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

9. Andrea Pasqualon, Italy, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, same time.

10. Jasper De Buyst, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, same time.

11. Timothy Dupont, Belgium, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, same time.

12. Thomas Boudat, France, Direct Energie, same time.

13. Sep Vanmarcke, Belgium, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.

14. Magnus Cort, Denmark, Astana, same time.

15. Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

16. Daniele Bennati, Italy, Movistar, same time.

17. Nikias Arndt, Germany, Sunweb, same time.

18. Edward Theuns, Belgium, Sunweb, same time.

19. Mathew Hayman, Australia, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

20. Timo Roosen, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, same time.

Also

36. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.

42. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.

67. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, same time.

69. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, same time.

96. Tejay Van Garderen, BMC Racing, :30 behind.

98. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, same time.

136. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:23.

140. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 4:10.

Final Overall Standings

1. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, 83:17:13.

2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 1:51.

3. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 2:24.

4. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, LottoNL-Jumbo, 3:22.

5. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, 6:08.

6. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 6:57.

7. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, 7:37.

8. Dan Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, 9:05.

9. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha Alpecin, 12:37.

10. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 14:18.

11. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, 16:32.

12. Jakob Fuglsang, Denmark, Astana, 19:46.

13. Pierre Latour, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 22:13.

14. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, 27:26.

15. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Team Sky, 27:52.

16. Tanel Kangert, Estonia, Astana, 34:52.

17. Warren Barguil, France, Fortuneo-Samsic, 37:06.

18. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 39:08.

19. Rafal Majka, Polaned, Bora-Hansgrohe, 39:57.

20. Damiano Caruso, Italy, BMC Racing, 42:31.

Also

32. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 1:23:05.

72. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:39:40.

79. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 2:51:47.

136. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:59:07.

145. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 4:34:19.

