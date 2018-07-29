Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tour de France Results

July 29, 2018 1:35 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Sunday
At Paris
21st (Final) Stage

A largely ceremonial 72.1-mile ride from Houilles to the Champs-Elysees

1. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, 2:46:36.

2. John Degenkolb, Germany, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

3. Arnaud Demare, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

4. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, Dimension Data, same time.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

5. Christophe Laporte, France, Cofidis, same time.

6. Max Richeze, Argentina, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

7. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

8. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

9. Andrea Pasqualon, Italy, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, same time.

10. Jasper De Buyst, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, same time.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

11. Timothy Dupont, Belgium, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, same time.

12. Thomas Boudat, France, Direct Energie, same time.

13. Sep Vanmarcke, Belgium, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.

14. Magnus Cort, Denmark, Astana, same time.

15. Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

16. Daniele Bennati, Italy, Movistar, same time.

17. Nikias Arndt, Germany, Sunweb, same time.

18. Edward Theuns, Belgium, Sunweb, same time.

19. Mathew Hayman, Australia, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

20. Timo Roosen, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, same time.

Also

36. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.

42. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.

67. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, same time.

69. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, same time.

96. Tejay Van Garderen, BMC Racing, :30 behind.

98. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, same time.

136. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:23.

140. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 4:10.

Final Overall Standings

1. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, 83:17:13.

2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 1:51.

3. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 2:24.

4. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, LottoNL-Jumbo, 3:22.

5. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, 6:08.

6. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 6:57.

7. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, 7:37.

8. Dan Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, 9:05.

9. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha Alpecin, 12:37.

10. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 14:18.

11. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, 16:32.

12. Jakob Fuglsang, Denmark, Astana, 19:46.

13. Pierre Latour, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 22:13.

14. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, 27:26.

15. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Team Sky, 27:52.

16. Tanel Kangert, Estonia, Astana, 34:52.

17. Warren Barguil, France, Fortuneo-Samsic, 37:06.

18. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 39:08.

19. Rafal Majka, Polaned, Bora-Hansgrohe, 39:57.

20. Damiano Caruso, Italy, BMC Racing, 42:31.

Also

32. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 1:23:05.

72. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:39:40.

79. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 2:51:47.

136. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:59:07.

145. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 4:34:19.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington