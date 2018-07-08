Tour de France Results

Sunday At La Roche-sur-Yon, France Second Stage

A 113.4-mile flat ride from Mouilleron-Saint-Germain to La Roche-sur-Yon

1. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 4:06:37.

2. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

3. Arnaud Demare, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

4. Andre Greipel, Germany, Lotto Soudal, same time.

Advertisement

5. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

6. Timothy Dupont, Belgium, Wante-Groupe Gobert, same time.

7. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, same time.

8. Andrea Pasqualon, Italy, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, same time.

9. John Degenkolb, Germany, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

10. Philippe Gilbert, Belgium, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

11. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

12. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

13. Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Belgium, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, same time.

14. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

15. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, BMC Racing, same time.

16. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.

17. Pierre Latour, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

18. Richie Porte, Australia, BMC Racing, same time.

19. Pierre Rolland, France, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.

20. Koen de Kort, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

Also

26. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

31. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, same time.

36. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, same time.

40. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

52. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, same time.

106. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.

109. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.

164. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, same time.

174. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.

Overall Standings (After two stages)

1. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 8:29:53.

2. Fernando Gaviria, Colombia, Quick-Step Floors, :06.

3. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :10.

4. Marcel Kittel, Germany, Katusha Alpecin, :12.

5. Sylvain Chavanel, France, Direct Energie, :13.

6. Philippe Gilbert, Belgium, Quick-Step Floors, :14.

7. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, :15.

8. Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

9. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, :16.

10. John Degenkolb, Germany, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

11. Timothy Dupont, Belgium, Wante-Groupe Gobert, same time.

12. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

13. Andre Greipel, Germany, Lotto Soudal, same time.

14. Andrea Pasqualon, Italy, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, same time.

15. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

16. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

17. Jakob Fuglsang, Denmark, Astana, same time.

18. Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, same time.

19. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, BMC Racing, same time.

20. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.

Also

22. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

23. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

44. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, same time.

55. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.

84. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 1:07 behind.

108. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 1:31.

121. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:46.

149. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 3:00.

174. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 8:06.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.