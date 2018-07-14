Tour de France Results

Saturday At Amiens, France Eighth Stage

A 112.5-mile flat ride from Dreux to Amiens, with a pair of Category 4 climbs in its first half

1. Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, 4:23:36.

2. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

3. John Degenkolb, Germany, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

4. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

5. Arnaud Demare, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

6. Thomas Boudat, France, Direct Energie, same time.

7. Nikias Arndt, Germany, Team Sunweb, same time.

8. Mark Cavendish, Britain, Dimension Data, same time.

9. Yves Lampaert, Belgium, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

10. Andrea Pasqualon, Italy, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, same time.

11. Daniel Oss, Italy, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

12. Timothy Dupont, Belgium, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, same time.

13. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

14. Taylor PhinneyUnited States, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.

15. Marcel Kittel, Germany, Katusha-Alpecin, same time.

16. Dion Smith, New Zealand, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, same time.

17. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Team Sky, same time.

18. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

19. Chris Froome, Britain, Team Sky, same time.

20. Maximiliano Richeze, Argentina, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

Also

28. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, same time.

31. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.

52. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, same time.

54. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

127. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:23

143. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:39.

155. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 3:42.

Overall Standings (After eight stages)

1. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, BMC Racing, 32:43:00.

2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, :07.

3. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, :09.

4. Philippe Gilbert, Belgium, Quick-Step Floors, :16.

5. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, :22.

6. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First-Drapac, :49.

7. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, :55.

8. Rafal Majka, Poland, Bora-Hansgrohe, :56.

9. Jakob Fuglsang, Denmark, Astana, :57.

10. Richie Porte, Australia, BMC Racing, same time.

11. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, :59.

12. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, same time.

13. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:06.

14. Soren Kragh Andersen, Denmark, Sunweb, 1:07.

15. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 1:12.

16. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, LottoNL-Jumbo, 1:21.

17. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 1:22.

18 Julian Alaphilippe, France, Quick-Step Floors, 1:26.

19. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 1:27.

20. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, 1:30.

Also

23. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 2:01.

26. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 2:14.

74. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 12:54.

136. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 30:43.

157. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 38:01.

170. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 1:03:43.

