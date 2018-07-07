Listen Live Sports

Tour de France Results

July 7, 2018 11:36 am
 
Saturday
At Fontenay-le-Comte, France
First Stage

A 124.9-mile flat ride from Noirmoutier-en-l’Ile to Fontenay-le-Comte

1. Fernando Gaviria, Colombia, Quick-Step Floors, 4:23:32.

2. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

3. Marcel Kittel, Germany, Katusha Alpecin, same time.

4. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

5. Christophe Leporte, France, Cofidis, same time.

6. Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, same time.

7. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, same time.

8. John Degenkolb, Germany, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

9. Jakob Fuglsang, Denmark, Astana, same time.

10. Rafal Majka, Poland, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

11. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Meruida, same time.

12. Timothy Dupont, Belgium, Wante-Groupe Gobert, same time.

13. Thomas Boudat, France, Direct Energie, same time.

14. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, same time.

15. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

16. Michael Valgren, Denmark, Astana, same time.

17. Maximiliano Richeze, Argentina, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

18. Philippe Gilbert, Belgium, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

19. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, Dimension Data, same time.

20. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

Also

27. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.

34. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

55. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, same time.

56. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.

91. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, :51 behind.

112. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 1:15.

126. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:30.

153. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 2:44.

176. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 7:50.

Overall Standings
(After one stage)

1. Fernando Gaviria, Colombia, Quick-Step Floors, 4:23:22.

2. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, :04.

3. Marcel Kittel, Germany, Katusha Alpecin, :06.

4. Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R La Mondiale, :09.

5. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, :10.

6. Christophe Leporte, France, Cofidis, :10.

7. Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, same time.

8. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, same time.

9. John Degenkolb, Germany, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

10. Jakob Fuglsang, Denmark, Astana, same time.

11. Rafal Majka, Poland, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

12. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Meruida, same time.

13. Timothy Dupont, Belgium, Wante-Groupe Gobert, same time.

14. Thomas Boudat, France, Direct Energie, same time.

15. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, same time.

16. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

17. Michael Valgren, Denmark, Astana, same time.

18. Maximiliano Richeze, Argentina, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

19. Philippe Gilbert, Belgium, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

20. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, Dimension Data, same time.

Also

28. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.

35. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

55. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, same time.

56. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.

91. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 1:01 behind.

112. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 1:25.

126. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:40.

153. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 2:54.

176. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 8:00.

