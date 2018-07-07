Tour de France Stages

July 7 — Stage 1: Noirmoutier-en-l’Ile_Fontenay-le-Comte, flat (201km-124.9 miles) (Stage: Fernando Gaviria, Colombia; Yellow Jersey: Gaviria)

July 8 — Stage 2: Mouilleron-Saint-Germain_La Roche-sur-Yon, flat (182.5-113.4)

July 9 — Stage 3: Cholet_Cholet, team time trial (35.5-22.1)

July 10 — Stage 4: La Baule_Sarzeau, flat (195-121.2)

July 11 — Stage 5: Lorient_Quimper, hilly (204.5-127.1)

July 12 — Stage 6: Brest_Mur de Bretagne Guerledan, hilly (181-112.5)

July 13 — Stage 7: Fougeres_Chartres, flat (231-143.5)

July 14 — Stage 8: Dreux_Amiens Metropole, flat (181-112.5)

July 15 — Stage 9: Arras Citadelle_Roubaix, hilly (156.5-97.2)

July 16 — Rest: Annecy

July 17 — Stage 10: Annecy_Le Grand-Bornand, high mountain (158.5-98.5)

July 18 — Stage 11: Albertville_La Rosiere Espace San Bernardo, high mountain (108.5-67.4)

July 19 — Stage 12: Bourg-Saint-Maurice les Arcs_Alpe d’Huez, high mountain (175.5-109.1)

July 20 — Stage 13: Bourg d’Oisans_Valence, flat (169.5-105.3)

July 21 — Stage 14: Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux_Mende, hilly (188-116.8)

July 22 — Stage 15: Millau_Carcassonne, hilly (181.5-112.8)

July 23 — Rest: Carcassonne

July 24 — Stage 16: Carcassonne_Bagneres-de-Luchon, mountain (218-135.5)

July 25 — Stage 17: Bagneres-de-Luchon_Saint-Lary-Soulan, high mountain (65-40.4)

July 26 — Stage 18: Trie-sur-Baise_Pau, flat (171-106.3)

July 27 — Stage 19: Lourdes_Laruns, high mountain (200.5-124.6)

July 28 — Stage 20: Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle_Espelette, individual time trial (31-19.3)

July 29 — Stage 21: Houilles_Paris Champs-Elysees, flat (116-72.1)

Total — 3,351 kilometers, 2082 miles

