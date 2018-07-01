Listen Live Sports

Tour OKs ATP World Team Cup for 24 teams, $15M in 2020

July 1, 2018 7:07 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — The men’s tennis tour says its board has approved the return of the ATP World Team Cup in 2020.

The ATP said Sunday it still must finalize a contract with partner Tennis Australia for the event, which would be held at the beginning of the season.

“This is an exciting new era in men’s tennis, ” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said in a statement. “Upon finalizing the agreement with the ATP we look forward to unveiling a stunning new global event in Australia to launch the season.”

The tournament would offer $15 million in prize money to 24 participating teams in 2020. It also would award ATP ranking points.

The ATP World Team Cup was held in Dusseldorf, Germany, from 1978 to 2012.

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

