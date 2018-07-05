Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Trotz brings former Capitals assistant Lambert to Islanders

July 5, 2018 12:48 pm
 
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — Barry Trotz has added former Washington Capitals assistant Lane Lambert to his New York Islanders coaching staff.

The Islanders announced the hiring Thursday, saying Lambert would be the associate coach. The 53-year-old had served the past four seasons as the assistant coach with the recently crowned Stanley Cup champions.

Before joining the Capitals, Lambert spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the Nashville Predators. He also served as head coach of the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals from 2007-11.

Lambert played in the NHL with Detroit, the Rangers and Quebec from 1983-88. He started coaching in 2003.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

